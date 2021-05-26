newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democratic lawmakers aim to make Biden's summer food program for kids permanent

By Phil McCausland
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic lawmakers will introduce a bill late Wednesday to make permanent a temporary children’s summer food program created because of the pandemic. The proposed law would cement and slightly expand a program first created in the American Rescue Plan that provides cash for an estimated 33 million kids in low-income families. Earlier this year, the Biden administration called it “the largest summer food program in U.S. history.”

www.nbcnews.com
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Safety#Food Banks#Democratic Lawmakers#Bipartisan Support#The American Rescue Plan#Ebt#House#Democrats#Republicans#Tufts University#Senate Health#University Of Kentucky#President Joe Biden#Food Assistance#Low Income Families#Bipartisan Divisions#Schools#Usda Pilot Programs#Much Needed Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionRoll Call Online

Yarmuth: Democrats likely to adopt Biden’s spending targets

The House is on track to take up spending limits next month that would likely match President Joe Biden’s proposed defense and nondefense discretionary targets for next year, according to House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth. The Kentucky Democrat said in an interview Friday afternoon that he expects House Democrats to...
Congress & Courtsvermontbiz.com

Leahy on the Biden budget and the end of the Budget Control Act

By Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) The Budget Control Act of 2011 expires this year, and that is a good thing. This law led to a decade of underfunding our domestic priorities, from which it will take years to recover. Right now, in communities across the country, our infrastructure is crumbling, millions of Americans cannot access federal programs for which they qualify, and we are falling behind in investing in science, research, and development on the global economic stage.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Presidential ElectionSFGate

More Than 150 House Democrats Call on Biden to Expand Medicare

A majority of the House Democratic caucus, 156 members, signed a letter to the White House attempting to pressure President Biden to keep his campaign promise and expand Medicare by lowering the eligibility age and adding dental, vision and hearing coverage. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who leads the House’s progressive...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FOX26

GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The...
Public HealthWashington Post

The Health 202: Congressional Democrats are trying to jump-start action on health care

Democrats are trying to signal they’re still serious about advancing new health-care policies, even as the White House increasingly sidelines the issue. Two top congressional Democrats have announced they’ll write a bill to create a government-run, “public option” plan — something President Biden promised on the campaign trail to do but is now expected to leave out of his budget proposal being released tomorrow.
Presidential Electionkhn.org

Progressive And Centrist Democrats Pushing Biden To Expand Medicare

More than 150 House Democrats are working together to urge the president to prioritize lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 60 from 65 and expanding benefits to to cover dental, vision and hearing services. Also in the news, the pandemic creates concerns about funding the Medicare trust fund, and federal officials bust up a scam that billed millions in bogus Medicare claims.
Congress & Courtskhn.org

Sen. Murray, Rep. Pallone Launch Effort To Get Public Health Insurance Option

The two, who head key committees in Congress, are seeking input on how the government could craft a government-run health plan that would compete with private insurers. Republicans and the insurance industry oppose such an effort. Also on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are weighing new proposals on how the Department of Veterans Affairs should handle former service members' health problems caused by toxic substances.