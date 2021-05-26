Democratic lawmakers aim to make Biden's summer food program for kids permanent

By Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) The Budget Control Act of 2011 expires this year, and that is a good thing. This law led to a decade of underfunding our domestic priorities, from which it will take years to recover. Right now, in communities across the country, our infrastructure is crumbling, millions of Americans cannot access federal programs for which they qualify, and we are falling behind in investing in science, research, and development on the global economic stage.