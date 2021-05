ST. LOUIS — Three teenagers were shot overnight in St. Louis' Grand Center neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Boulevard. Police reported one of the teens is a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the arm. The other two victims, a boy and girl, were also shot in their extremities. Their ages and conditions haven't been released, but police said they were conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.