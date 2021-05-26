Wichita water plant project remains on schedule

The Sedgwick County Health Department will have mobile vaccine sites at two local places next week.Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is needed.Vaccines will be available 3-7 p.m. Monday in Cheney at the Cheney Fire Department, 525 N. Main Street.Vaccines will be available 2-4 p.m. Wednesday in Clearwater at the Clearwater Senior Center, 921 E. Janet.The vaccines are available to any person at least 12 years old.Local pharmacies in Cheney, Clearwater and Conway Springs have been providing vaccines as well.The health department has reduced the hours of the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main in Wichita, the site of the old central library. Hours are now 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 16 or older without an appointment. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available by appointment as supplies allow. It is for adults age 18 and older.The county has expanded hours at its COVID-19 sampling site. If you need to be tested, the hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The new hours took effect this week.