The Johnnies, headed to Indianapolis for their final road trip of the season, had to change their plans before leaving Queens. Forecasted Sunday storms in the Midwest prompted the Big East to modify the series to have all four games in two days with a doubleheader on Friday now scheduled to accompany Saturday’s planned doubleheader. The change of plans wasn’t the worst thing in the world for the Johnnies they still left Indy with their first conference series win of the season.