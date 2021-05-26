newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Producers Think Barrie Drewitt-Barlow Should Have His Own Reality Show

By Gina Ragusa
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite being one of the more demanding guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, producers think Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and family should consider being on their own reality show. Showrunner Jill Goslicky said she thinks the Drewitt-Barlow family is perfect for the reality space. “Barrie honestly deserves his own TV show,” she told Bravo Insider. “That whole family, they should have their own Kardashians-esque TV show, and we were lucky enough to have him on our yacht for a few days.” Since departing Parsifal III, Drewitt-Barlow mulled over the question. Fans even wondered if he would consider returning to reality television.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Television#Below Deck Sailing Yacht#Reality Show#Television Show#Drunk Sailing#Sports Television#Steve Gold#Bravo Insider#Television Gold#Producers Drewitt Barlow#Showrunner Jill Goslicky#Water Ports#Tonight#Jasper#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': 'Bachelor' Alum Erica Rose Catches Alli Gossiping About Her Chatty Mom (Exclusive)

Once a reality star, always a drama queen? Viewers will find out this week on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, as The Bachelor alum/primary charter guest Erica Rose seems out to start something with the crew. To back up a little, Erica's mom/co-primary, Cindi, requested a massage from chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher. It's not a request the crew gets often, but thankfully third stew Alli Dore "did massage for a whole year at beauty school" and is ready to "wing it."
bravotv.com

Captain Sandy Yawn Weighs in on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Crash

The cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was understandably shaken up when the Parsifal III experienced not one but two collisions with a dock during their charter season in both the May 10 and May 17 episodes. In an interview with Bravo Insider, Captain Glenn Shephard explained how rare the...
Boats & Watercraftsbravotv.com

Andy Cohen Just Gave Quite the Tease of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion

As the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 charter season winds down, that can only mean one thing: the reunion is on the way!. Bravo Insider is already getting us excited for the upcoming sit-down with an exclusive first look at the Parsifal III crew's ensembles. And trust us, if you thought these yachties looked good in their peach polos, just wait until you see them out of uniform.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Disses Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux

Though Kate Chastain left Below Deck after Season 7 wrapped, she is somewhat still the face of Below Deck. That honor arguably belongs to Captain Lee Rosbach. Of course Kate worked along side Captain Lee for five seasons, and her longevity in the industry makes her opinion about all things yachting a reliable one.
Boats & Watercraftsbravotv.com

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Looks So Handsome Out of Uniform

If you think Glenn Shephard looks spiffy in his uniform, you should see how the Below Deck Sailing Yacht captain cleans up for a night out on the town. In the past few weeks, we've seen Parsifal III staffers such as Dani Soares, Allli Dore, and Daisy Kelliher display their off-the-clock style. And in a new photo, we got a peek at how Glenn dresses when he's not steering the yacht.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

The 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 6 Trailer Is Here!

Below Deck Mediterranean is sailing back onto your TV screens. Bravo just dropped the first look at season 6 of the hit series, which features the return of Captain Sandy Yawn and Bosun Malia White (which might be a little awkward, seeing as Sandy "outed" Malia -- who is actually not queer -- near the end of season 5's run). The pair is joined by an all-new crew: Chief stewardess Katie Flood, chef Mathew Shea, stewardesses Lexi Wilson and Courtney Veale, as well as deckhands David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer and Mzi "Zee" Dempers. There's also a new boat -- Lady Michelle, an 180-food mega yacht -- and a new location, Sibenik, the oldest native Croatian town on the shores of the Adriatic Sea.
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Below Deck: Superyacht TV show to return for two new series

US TV network Bravo has announced that superyacht TV show Below Deck will be returning to screens for two new spin-off seasons, Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck Down Under. Premiering in early 2022, Below Deck Adventure will follow the escapades of explorer yachts cruising in the icy fjords of Norway, playing host to thrill-seeking charterers as they partake in adrenaline-fueled exploits while exploring the glacial waters and rugged landscapes.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Watch Honey Boo Boo React to Sugar Bear's Shocking New Co-Worker

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Reacts to Sugar Bear's Newest Employee. In recent weeks, Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon has been keeping tabs on husband Joshua Elird as he tries to get another job. But in an exclusive sneak peek at Friday's all-new Mama June: Road to Redemption, the family learns about a career move nobody saw coming.