‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Producers Think Barrie Drewitt-Barlow Should Have His Own Reality Show

Despite being one of the more demanding guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, producers think Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and family should consider being on their own reality show. Showrunner Jill Goslicky said she thinks the Drewitt-Barlow family is perfect for the reality space. “Barrie honestly deserves his own TV show,” she told Bravo Insider. “That whole family, they should have their own Kardashians-esque TV show, and we were lucky enough to have him on our yacht for a few days.” Since departing Parsifal III, Drewitt-Barlow mulled over the question. Fans even wondered if he would consider returning to reality television.