Make The Bee's Knees Your New Summer Cocktail

By Elizabeth Karmel
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I had never heard of a 'Bee's Knees' until last year. I had heard people use the saying in old movies or maybe in conversation but I didn't know that it was a cocktail. When I discovered it, I thought, where has this been all my drinking life? In its...

Forbes

Forbes

The world's leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

