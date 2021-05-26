newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Justice, Garland disappoint Trump critics with memo move

By Harper Neidig
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaOpt_0aBkSRIH00

The Justice Department’s (DOJ) effort to block the release of an internal legal memo from 2019 has highlighted the delicate balancing act Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing as he tries to turn the page on the Trump era.

The DOJ said this week that it would be appealing a judge’s decision ordering the department to release a document that essentially cleared former President Trump of any criminal wrongdoing during former special counsel Robert Mueller ’s investigation.

The decision is likely to disappoint the critics of former Attorney General William Barr who were hoping that Garland would not stand in the way of efforts to show whether Justice was used to shield Trump.

“The Department of Justice had an opportunity to come clean, turn over the memo, and close the book on the politicization and dishonesty of the past four years,” Noah Bookbinder, the president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which sued to obtain the documents, said in a statement Tuesday.

“Last night it chose not to do so,” he added. “In choosing to fight Judge Jackson's decision, the DOJ is taking a position that is legally and factually wrong and that undercuts efforts to move past the abuses of the last administration. We will be fighting this in court.”

Administrations in both parties have long defended a culture of secrecy around the types of internal legal memos at issue in CREW’s lawsuit.

The document was prepared for Barr by the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), a small section of the Justice Department that produces legal interpretations relied upon by government agencies and the White House.

Critics argue that the office is essentially a rubber stamp for the executive branch and that its memos are shielded from public scrutiny.

The Justice Department has long fought public records lawsuits for OLC documents, often asserting, as it did in the CREW lawsuit, that its legal opinions are products of attorney-client privilege and the government’s deliberative decision-making process, both of which are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Elizabeth Goitein, the director of the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty and National Security Program, said she was disappointed with the DOJ's decision to fight the memo's release.

“The thing that makes this story so jarring in some ways is the idea that this is the hill that Attorney General Garland wants to die on — that he's willing to fight for OLC secrecy for this opinion,” Goitein said. “Which is why this maybe feels so unexpected to some people.”

The decision indicates Garland sees more at stake than a partisan desire to hold the Trump administration accountable for abuse of power, said Harry Litman, a former deputy assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration.

“He's very, very serious about what his role is, and sticking to that role,” Litman said “And that's, I think, what's going to mark his tenure, even if it doesn't delight a lot of progressives who are basically looking to just undo all of the harm that had been done in the last few years.”

“I think what he’s going to do is put one foot in front of the other, stay in his lane and be resolutely indifferent to whom it’s helping or hurting politically,” he added.

Earlier this month, Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected the DOJ’s arguments and characterizations about the 2019 OLC memo, writing in an opinion that the advice in the document appeared to be a blend of political and legal advice, undermining the government’s assertion that it should be shielded from public view under FOIA.

She also accused the DOJ of deceiving the court and the public, saying that her review of the unredacted memo made it appear that officials never had any intention of making the determination that criminal charges were warranted against Trump.

“The suggestion that the Attorney General’s advisors were helping him make a decision about whether to initiate or decline a prosecution is contrary to the very memorandum at issue,” Jackson wrote. “So why did the Attorney General’s advisors, at his request, create a memorandum that evaluated the prosecutive merit of the facts amassed by the Special Counsel? Lifting the curtain reveals the answer to that too: getting a jump on public relations.”

On Monday night, the DOJ in court filings apologized for the lack of clarity in its legal arguments but stood by its opposition to the memo’s full release.

“In retrospect, the government acknowledges that its briefs could have been clearer, and it deeply regrets the confusion that caused,” the DOJ wrote. “But the government’s counsel and declarants did not intend to mislead the Court, and the government respectfully submits that imprecision in its characterization of the decisional process did not warrant the conclusion that” the memo should be released in its entirety.

The Justice Department did release a portion of the memo on Monday showing that the OLC had advised DOJ leadership to make a determination on whether the Mueller investigation supported the conclusion that Trump broke the law since the special counsel himself chose not to address the question.

“Although the Special Counsel recognized the unfairness of levying an accusation against the President without bringing criminal charges, the Report’s failure to take a position on the matters described therein might be read to imply such an accusation if the confidential report were released to the public,” the memo reads.

But the DOJ left redacted the parts of the memo laying out its legal analysis of whether Trump’s conduct amounted to obstruction of justice.

Goitein argued that Garland and the Biden administration should take it upon themselves to push for more transparency around such legal analysis because of the weight that OLC opinions carry in the government.

“There are aspects of the institution of the Department of Justice that need to be changed, and that have needed to be changed for a very long time,” she said. “And this administration should be leading the charge on those changes, not lining up behind the way things were done before.”

Watchdog advocates also argue that transparency is key to any effort by the Biden administration to seek accountability and ensure public confidence in the government.

“The Trump administration is going to be studied for a very long time as we try to unwind how the 45th presidency impacted all of our political and institutional norms,” said Lauren Harper, the public policy director at the National Security Archive, a transparency group and research center. “And I think the Justice Department in particular is going to have a lot to reckon with how it as a department conducted itself during the Trump administration.”

Harper said that providing transparency would go a long way towards furthering Biden’s commitment to rebuilding trust in public institutions like the DOJ.

“I think if you're looking at particularly the Trump administration, the way you rebuild consensus and trust is you show how these momentous decisions were and were not made,” she said.

View All 67 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Relations#General Counsel#The Justice Department#Crew#The White House#Foia#The Special Counsel#National Security Archive#Department Of Justice#Attorney General Garland#Critics#Doj Leadership#Judge Jackson#Wrongdoing#Internal Legal Memos#Watchdog Advocates#Court Filings#Olc Secrecy#Public Records Lawsuits#Olc Documents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Judge Amy Berman Jackson strikes again

CNN — Trial-level federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson has handled some of the most politically significant court cases of the Trump era and its aftermath and become one of the most incisive voices on the corruption and political spin of the era. Known for her sharp criticism of the Trump...
Washington, DCcitizensforethics.org

CREW files brief hitting DOJ for keeping memo secret

Washington — Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington today filed an opposition brief asking Judge Amy Berman Jackson to deny the Department of Justice’s motion for a stay, which would allow it to continue to withhold the memo former Attorney General William Barr used to justify claiming that the Mueller Report did not support obstruction charges against Donald Trump.
Congress & Courtspolitizoom.com

Attorney General Garland Just Fornicated The Canine

This is not good news. MSNBC just reported that in the last possible hour, the Merrick Garland Justice Department just advised the court of federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson that they will appeal her order that a Barr era memo be released to the public. This single decision gives me serious pause as to just how serious the Garland DOJ is about cleaning out the mulch and moving on.
Congress & Courtsjonathanturley.org

Newly Released OLC Memo Shows Staff Lawyers Found No Basis For Obstruction Charges In Mueller Report

The long-awaited, though partial, release of a memorandum from the Justice Department this week left many “frustrated,” as predicted by the Washington Post, in Washington. The reason is what it did not contain. Critics had sought the memo as the “smoking gun” to show how former Attorney General Bill Barr scuttled any obstruction charges against Donald Trump. Instead, the memo showed the opposite. The staff of the OLC actually found that the allegations did not meet the standard of obstruction even without any defenses or privileges related to Trump’s office.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump working with Gingrich on policy agenda: report

Former President Trump is reportedly working with former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) on drafting a new policy agenda, modeled after Gingrich’s 1994 “Contract with America,” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reports. Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Trump had been meeting with Gingrich and also...
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Justice Department appeals judge’s order on Russia probe memo

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is appealing a judge’s order directing it to release in its entirety a legal memo on whether President Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation. But it also made public a brief portion of the document showing that senior Justice Department leaders concluded that the evidence could not support an obstruction prosecution.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

The Trump obstruction memo case shows Biden's DOJ is still protecting Trump

In March 2019, on the weekend when Attorney General William Barr and senior advisers in the Justice Department were planning how to release information about special counsel Robert Mueller's report, a memo was written that served, in effect, as political cover for Barr's efforts to undermine aspects of the report to Congress, in the media and, ultimately, with the public.