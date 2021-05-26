newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Republicans seek vindication amid reemergence of Wuhan lab theory

By Nathaniel Weixel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXSMW_0aBkSOtK00
© Getty Images

Congressional Republicans are seizing on recent comments from health officials and top scientists about the origins of the coronavirus as vindication of their previous claims, and are demanding Democrats launch investigations.

Top Republicans, including former President Trump , blamed China for the emergence of the virus in 2020, but early reports about the possibility that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan, China, lab were dismissed.

Recently, some top public health officials, including White House medical adviser and top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci , have suggested that COVID-19 could have originated there.

A lack of transparency from China, coupled with increasing awareness of the activities in the Wuhan lab have led some scientists who were initially dismissive of the possibility of a lab leak to change their tone.

"Many of us feel that it is more likely this is a natural occurrence, but we don't know 100 percent the answer to that," Fauci said Tuesday. "Because we don't know 100 percent what the origin is, it's imperative that we look and we do an investigation."

Trump on Tuesday claimed vindication for his assertion that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab.

"Now everybody is agreeing that I was right when I very early on called Wuhan as the source of COVID-19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus," Trump said in a statement.

GOP members of Congress have also continued to press for answers on both the international and domestic fronts.

"The lab-leak hypothesis was always reasonable, but reporters & activists in white lab coats nonetheless spent the better part of a year denouncing it as a ‘conspiracy theory,’" Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted late Monday. "They were wrong. But that’s not what’s most important now. What’s important is truth & accountability."

Minority leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee have been conducting their own investigation since March, focusing their efforts across the Biden administration.

"There's a lot of circumstantial clues that point to a laboratory accident," the committee's top Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.) said Tuesday on Fox News.

"We're pushing for more information from NIH [the National Institutes of Health], the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security ... this is a matter of public health, this is a matter of biosecurity, and we're not going to leave any stone unturned until we get some answers," she said.

On Monday, Rep. Steve Scalise (La.), the GOP Whip and ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, pressed Democratic leaders of the committee "to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its role in causing the global COVID-19 pandemic."

In a joint letter with Rep. James Comer (Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, the lawmakers said both committees are uniquely positioned to find the truth.

"In short, there is evidence the CCP started the pandemic, covered it up, and is responsible for the deaths of almost 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide," Scalise and Comer wrote.

Rep. Bill Foster (D-Ill.), a member of the coronavirus subcommittee, last week said he would hold a hearing on the virus's origins.

"I can assure you that our hearings will be a rational discussion among scientists, rather than a blizzard of semi-informed talking points designed for social media," Foster said.

But Foster is chairman of the Science and Technology oversight subcommittee, which is not the venue Republicans want.

The White House on Tuesday reiterated that it thinks the World Health Organization should take the lead on a subsequent investigation, despite concerns that the agency is too reliant on international cooperation.

The Chinese government won’t easily allow more access to the Wuhan lab, and some think the Biden administration should be the ones to press it into doing so.

Still, top U.S. public health officials and experts are increasingly lending credibility to the need for a deeper investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, but concerns remain that politics could cloud any conclusions, and even result in a backlash against further public health research.

"The politicians ought to step back and let the people that do this for a living, you know, the scientists and the experts, figure out what happened," said Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

"We're in a very highly charged politicized environment, but that doesn't do anybody any good ... I think everybody needs to keep your powder dry until we know what happens, and that only happens by doing an honest, thoughtful investigation. And the only way to get it right is for the politician to not politicize it," Benjamin added.

A concern among some public health experts is that Republicans are calling for two investigative tracks that both indicate the virus was manufactured in a lab — one focused on the role of China, and the other focused on the role of U.S. agencies in potentially funding the research in the Wuhan lab that led to the creation of a "superbug."

"The world deserves to know and needs to know where and how it started. The preponderance of evidence suggests it leaked from a lab in wuhan. COVID-19 is truly a supervirus, the product of lab manipulation," Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

But experts and officials have noted that even if the virus escaped from a lab, that doesn't mean it was manufactured in one.

Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins have pushed back on the notion that the NIH directly funded controversial "gain of function" research — when scientists make a virus more dangerous in order to study it — at the Wuhan lab.

“They were not approved by NIH to do gain-of-function research,” Collins said during a House Appropriations Committee hearing Tuesday.

View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Francis Collins
Person
Steve Scalise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Security#Chinese Scientists#Global Politics#Democratic Politics#Social Scientists#Gop#Fox News#Nih#The State Department#The Coronavirus Crisis#Ccp#Americans#The White House#Senate#Vindication#Wuhan Lab#Called Wuhan#Democratic Leaders#Lab Manipulation#Origins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtshomenewshere.com

House Republicans investigate taxpayer funding of Wuhan lab

(The Center Square) – While the origins of COVID-19 have been a political hot button issue rife with controversy, new evidence has prompted a different question: did American taxpayers help fund the controversial Wuhan lab?. A group of 209 House Republicans sent a letter Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes resolution urging probe into COVID-19 origins

The Senate on Friday passed a resolution calling for a probe into the origins of COVID-19 amid renewed attention over a theory that the virus came from a lab in China. The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent and was spearheaded by Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), calls for the World Health Assembly to conduct a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation adds that if an investigation is not approved by the body, the U.S. and “willing partner governments and experts” will instead launch an inquiry.
Public HealthTelegraph

Exclusive: UK intelligence helping US investigate Wuhan lab leak theory

Britain's intelligence agencies are helping the US investigate whether Covid leaked from a Chinese laboratory, The Telegraph has learned. The move comes after Joe Biden, the US President, ordered American intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to identify the origins of the virus and report within 90 days. Mr Biden...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CBS admits COVID lab-leak theory developments are 'vindication of sorts for Trump-era officials'

CBS offered a rather stunning concession about the coronavirus lab-leak theory that was first introduced by the Trump administration last year. On Thursday, CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes appeared on "CBS This Morning" to report on President Biden's order for intelligence officials to issue a report about the origins of COVID within 90 days. But recent developments suggest that the lab-leak theory could actually be what started the pandemic, particularly after the Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence believes at least three Wuhan scientists were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms back in November 2019.
Congress & Courtsnodawaybroadcasting.com

Graves Demands Speaker Pelosi Investigate Origins of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) joined more than 200 colleagues today in calling on Speaker Pelosi to direct her committee chairs to look into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic started, the House of Representatives has held zero hearings on the origins of the virus and the Chinese Communist Party’s coverup.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Special Report' on coronavirus origins and China

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," May 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier. Breaking tonight, the White House is scrambling to come up with answers...
Public HealthWashington Examiner

The worst defense of the media’s botched coverage of the Wuhan lab theory

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has thoughts on who’s partially responsible for the press’s failure last year to investigate the theory alleging the coronavirus originated in a research facility in Wuhan, China. She blames former President Donald Trump, of course. Haberman also blames former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
Public HealthNew York Post

State Dept. COVID investigator: ‘Ridiculous’ to say virus was natural

A member of the State Department team whose investigation into the origins of coronavirus was halted by the Biden administration claimed Thursday it was “sort of ridiculous” to believe the virus passed naturally from animals to humans. “We were finding that despite the claims of our scientific community, including the...
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

Biden Asks U.S. Intel To Push For Stronger Conclusions On The Coronavirus' Origins

President Biden said on Wednesday that he has asked the U.S. intelligence community to push to get closer to a "definitive conclusion" on how the pandemic started. In a statement, Biden said the intelligence community has "coalesced around two likely scenarios" — that the coronavirus either came from human contact with an infected animal, or from a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China.
PoliticsBloomberg

How China Can Quash the Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

What a difference a year makes. In 2020, discussing the hypothesis that Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab could get your video yanked from YouTube. Many journalists dismissed such talk as a conspiracy theory, and many scientists insisted it was fake science. Now these assurances are falling apart. The latest...
U.S. Politicsnewsverses.com

Home Homeland Safety panel Republicans demand admin present ‘all intelligence’ associated to Wuhan lab

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the Home Committee on Homeland Safety are requesting that Director of Nationwide Intelligence Avril Haines present them with “all intelligence merchandise” pertaining to investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly these associated to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fox Information obtained a letter despatched by...
ScienceAnchorage Daily News

Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible

The source of the coronavirus that has left more than 3 million people dead around the world remains a mystery. But in recent months the idea that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence. How...
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

China on backfoot after Biden push for COVID probe

Beijing [China], May 27 (ANI): After the Biden administration asked the US intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to come to a conclusion on the origins of COVID-19, China appears to be on the backfoot and hit back at the US saying that it does not care about real facts.
Congress & CourtsFox 59

Sen. Braun urges the release of U.S. COVID-19 origin info

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana United States Sen. Mike Braun is pushing President Joe Biden to release information regarding the origin of the COVID-19 virus. He co-authored a bill on this topic over a month ago, but his efforts are now gaining traction after recent reports show three researchers from China’s Wuhan lab were hospitalized in November of 2019.