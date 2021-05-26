newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Former Florida prosecutor launches bid for Demings's House seat

By Julia Manchester
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNxHK_0aBkSLF900
© Greg Nash

Former Florida prosecutor Aramis Ayala launched her campaign for Rep. Val Demings ’s (D-Fla.) House seat on Wednesday, becoming the second Democrat to jump into the race.

Ayala was originally considering a Senate bid prior to launching her House bid this week. However, once news broke that Demings was challenging Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ayala floated that she would run for the House seat.

"Ultimately Congress is where I landed and this is where I think I will be of best service to the people of Florida," Ayala told The Hill in an interview.

Ayala went on to praise Demings, saying she was excited for her next move.

"There's no denying Congresswoman Demings is a fearless leader and an unapologetic champion for matters of safety, for women, women of color," Ayala said. "I'm excited to see what's next for her."

Ayala served as chief prosecutor for Florida’s 9th Judicial District in Orange and Osceola counties from 2017-2021, declining to run for a second term last year.

The news comes after Florida state Sen. Randolph Bracy officially jumped into the race on Tuesday.

The district, which leans Democratic, is located on the I-4 corridor and includes the western portion of Orange County. Demings won the seat by 28 points, making it a likely Democratic stronghold going into the midterms.

Democrats are gearing up to take on Florida Republicans, who have made significant inroads in the state in recent years.

Former President Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020. House Republicans made gains in 2020, retaking two seats they lost in 2018. Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has seen his national profile grow since taking office in 2019 and has been floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Ayala said that while much attention has been placed on Trump and the conservative base in the state, independent voters could be the ultimate deciders in 2022.

"There are a lot of non-party affiliated individuals who are really just looking for good candidates," she said. "When we're talking about the landscape of Florida, we're talking about people who just simply have needs and pulling the veil off this image that Republicans and that side of the Donald Trump era is what moves Florida. It doesn't."

The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Randolph Bracy
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Prosecutor#Orange County#Sen Marco Rubio#Presidential Campaign#D Fla#Ultimately Congress#Democratic#Democrats#The Donald Trump#Rep Val Demings#Praise Demings#House Seat#Gov Ron Desantis#House Republicans#Osceola#Launches#Race#Independent Voters#Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Sanford, FLorlandoweekly.com

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, George Floyd's brother endorse Natalie Jackson in race for Val Demings' seat

The highest-profile name running for the soon-to-be vacated seat of Florida congresswoman Val Demings is undoubtedly ex-state attorney Aramis Ayala. However, one of Ayala's challengers just secured a fairly high-profile endorsement from civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. In the new clip supporting...
Florida StatePOLITICO

Demings buys ads as Florida GOP hounds 'Pelosi’s Puppets' — Ayala, Bracy join growing field to succeed Demings — Puerto Rico's population decline could be next crisis

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Starting gun — The race for U.S. Senate is already gathering some momentum. Jumping in — Rep. Val Demings signaled last week that she has decided to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio in next year’s election. That decision itself has had ripple effects throughout central Florida as candidates now launch bids to run for Demings congressional seat (See below.)
Tallahassee, FLfloridanationalnews.com

Randolph Bracy Announces Run for Congresswoman Val Demings’ Seat

TALLAHASSEE (FNN) — State Sen. Randolph Bracy announced Tuesday that he will run for Rep. Val Demings‘ congressional seat, as first reported by Politico. The Orlando Democrat has spent his political career pushing to revamp Florida’s criminal justice laws. Bracy has served five years in the Florida Senate and served...
Orlando, FLWCTV

Bracy, Ayala vie for Demings’ congressional seat

ORLANDO, Fla. (NSF) - With Congresswoman Val Demings expected to run next year for the U.S. Senate, high-profile Democrats plan to compete for her Orlando-area U.S. House seat. State Sen. Randolph Bracy, D-Ocoee, and former Central Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced they will run in what is now Congressional...
Orange County, FLorlandoweekly.com

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Rep. Randolph Bracy announce runs for Val Demings' House Seat

Several Central Florida politicians have announced their plans to run for current US House Rep. Val Demings' seat in Congress. Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who made headlines for opposing capital punishment under the governorship of Rick Scott, announced on Wednesday morning that she would run for Demings' seat. While Demings hasn't announced a Senate candidacy, she has heavily hinted that she will challenge Marco Rubio in an upcoming election.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Rising Democratic star Val Demings wants to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio. Could she win?

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is reportedly planning to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Demings came to national attention when she served as an impeachment manager in former president Donald Trump’s 2020 impeachment trial and rose further when she made then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s shortlist of vice-presidential contenders. If she wins Rubio’s seat, Demings would be only the third Black woman to serve as a senator. If she does run and wins the Democratic primary, she’ll get a great deal of national attention in a highly challenging race.
Florida StatePOLITICO

Florida state Sen. Bracy to run for congressional seat now held by Demings

TALLAHASSEE — State Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Orlando Democrat who pushed to revamp Florida’s criminal justice laws while in the Legislature, will run for the central Florida congressional seat now held by Rep. Val Demings. Bracy’s move represents yet another ripple effect caused by Demings decision to challenge U.S. Sen....
Congress & Courtsnewsverses.com

Democratic Rep. Val Demings to launch Senate bid towards GOP Sen. Marco Rubio

Congresswoman Val Demings, (D-FL), speaks throughout a listening to of the Home Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Industrial and Administrative Legislation on “On-line Platforms and Market Energy”, within the Rayburn Home workplace Constructing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings | Pool by way of Reuters. Democratic Rep....
Orlando, FLPosted by
FloridaDaily

Val Demings Helps Launch House Haiti Caucus

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., helped launch the House Haiti Caucus this week. Demings teamed up with U.S. Reps. Yvette Clark, D-NY, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Andy Levin, D-Mich., to form the caucus. The four members of the House issued a joint statement on their new caucus. “We come to...
Florida StateKeene Sentinel

Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio for his Florida Senate seat

Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who raised her national profile as one of the House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, plans to run for the Senate in Florida in a bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, according to two Democrats familiar with her plans. Demings had indicated her...