Wagener-Salley golf finishes fourth in state

Juniors Trey Romines and Jordan Widener helped lead the way this month for Wagener-Salley High School to stake a claim – again – among the state's successful Class A golf teams, with a fourth-place finish at the state level.

The War Eagles, coached by Parrish Deans, bagged the Region 3-A title, with Romines as individual champion and Widener finishing third, leading to a May 10 showdown for the Class A crown, at Ponderosa Country Club, in Batesburg-Leesville.

Southside Christian, from Simpsonville, dominated at the state level, scoring 313, followed by East Clarendon (374), Hanna-Pamlico (393), Wagener-Salley (399) and Johnsonville (432), in that order. Trey Cauthen, of Southside Christian, was the top individual performer, at 76.

Representing Wagener-Salley at the state level, in order of finish, were Romines (97), sophomore Clayton Hooker (99), freshman Eli Smith (101), Widener (102), and junior Lance Brown (113). Also on board for this year's tour were freshmen Dylan Rawls and Josh Nunn and senior Jace Johnson.

Championship territory is familiar for some local teen golfers, as the War Eagles won the state title in 2019. The 2020 season was never completed, due to COVID-19 precautions, and the proceedings ended as Wagener-Salley had a 4-0 record.

The other teams in the 2021 state tournament, in order of finish, were Williston-Elko (439), Bamberg-Erhardt (442), McBee (446), Ware Shoals (462), Ridge Spring-Monetta (472) and Denmark-Olar (483).

The War Eagles' region neighbors this season were Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko, Denmark-Olar and North.

Joining Romines and Widener as all-region honorees for the 2021 season were Ridge Spring-Monetta's Patrick Tibbs, Denmark-Olar's Anthony Rivers and the Williston-Elko twosome of Nick Aldrich and Ethan Smoak.

The state-championship squad, from 2019, consisted of Derek Poole, Lance Brown, Jordan Widener, Cameron Gunter, Bryson Shealey, Brett Yon, Trey Romines, Clayton Hooker, Blake Jeffcoat and Eli Smith. In that year's state tournament, the War Eagles shot a 360 – seven strokes ahead of second-place Lowcountry Leadership Charter School. The War Eagles' leaders at the state tournament were Romines (in fourth), Shealey (sixth) and Hooker (10th), all of whom were all-region honorees, as was Widener.

Wagener-Salley's home courses are now Ponderosa and Indian Trail, both in the Batesburg-Leesville area.