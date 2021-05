The 2022 Audi e-tron GT is the four-ringed company’s first entrant into the high-performance EV weight class. It looks to shake up a playing field which includes the likes of the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, the latter of which it shares many of the same underpinnings. Specifically, the two cars – which were developed in tandem by the Volkswagen Auto Group – both utilize an identical 800-volt battery architecture, with dual electric motors and a two-speed transmission responsible for sending power to all four wheels.