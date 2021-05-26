newsbreak-logo
Asian shares slip with eyes on inflation, US economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares fell Thursday, as investors watched for signs of inflation and awaited U.S. economic data expected later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% in early trading to 28,409.41. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.7% to 3,146.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 7,089.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 29,019.84. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% to 3,597.85.

The Japanese government is expected to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas including Tokyo past May 31, in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. Public concern has grown with the Olympics due to begin in Tokyo on July 23. Surveys show a majority of residents want the games canceled or postponed.

“There are push-backs all round right now, and they are going to buffet markets, largely because they aren’t all pushing in the same direction,” RaboResearch said in a report.

Technology shares were under pressure, though Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi rose 4% after it confirmed that the U.S. had removed it from a blacklist for Chinese tech companies.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained less than 0.1% to 34,323.05. The Nasdaq added 0.6% to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2% to 2,249.27.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth and inflation, which has been rising.

“That’s just going to be the state of the market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

In the U.S., where the vaccine rollout has progressed at a better pace than in Asia, retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 23 cents to $65.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 14 cents to $66.21 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 21 cents to $68.66 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 109.15 Japanese yen from 109.14 yen. The euro cost $1.2189, down from $1.2192.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
StocksLockhaven Express

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Ahead of Long Holiday Weekend

The handful of investors that stuck around today ahead of the long holiday weekend (U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day) weren't fazed by the latest sign of rising inflation. "The Fed's favorite inflation indicator – the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index – just put in...
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rallies, unshaken by inflation surge

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the day in an affirmative territory with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow snapping up their first weekly percentage gains following three straight weeks of declines, as investors seemed to have turned a blind eye to a stronger-than-anticipated inflation reading.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks eye gains on growth outlook; yields up

(May 28): Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after solid U.S. economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a rally on Wall Street in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts climbed...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold retakes US$1,900/oz level after US inflation ticked up

BENGALURU (May 28): Gold reversed course and turned positive on Friday, popping above the key $1,900 level, after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold had risen 0.3% to $1,902.27 per ounce by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), having...
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Marketsetftrends.com

China ETFs Are Enjoying a Strong Week

Chinese equities and country-related exchange traded funds have broken out this week, as foreign investors jumped back into the country. The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (KBA), which tracks the the MSCI China A Share Index, increased 4.2% over the past week and has risen 5.6% year-to-date. Chinese...
Industrykfgo.com

TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent crude was up 0.37% at $69.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55%...
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Shares Advance Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European shares were at record highs on Friday after reports said U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6trillion in federal spending plans for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day. Investors also wait for an update on the personal-consumption expenditures price...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar ends weekly win streak as U.S. inflation jumps

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower * Canadian 10-year yield was little changed at 1.489% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie ending its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2078 to the greenback, or 82.80 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120. It was also down 0.1% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. "We've had a really strong run in the Canadian dollar in the last one or two months," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. "It's hard to see what the next catalyst for the loonie is going to be going forward." Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of May 25, net long positions had dipped to 44,811 contracts from 46,112 in the prior week. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The data is "potentially going to put pressure on the Fed to act sooner rather than later" to tighten policy, Madhavji said. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The BoC is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.8% lower at $66.32 a barrel, giving back some of this week's rally, while Canada's 10-year yield was nearly unchanged at 1.489%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Will Dunham)
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising US inflation

NEW YORK (May 28): Global equity markets rose, while the US dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday, as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. US Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
StocksBirmingham Star

Nifty hits record high, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Equity indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Friday as industry leaders hoped for another economic stimulus by the government. Analysts said the overall structure of the market remains positive as investors are upbeat about unlocking of the economy next...