Black Hills Energy natural gas customers to see rate increase

 3 days ago

Customers of Black Hills Energy will see a rate increase this summer due to extra costs incurred during the polar vortex earlier this year. It will appear as an additional line-item on customer’s bills. Beginning in July, residential customers will see an average monthly increase of $10 and commercial customers will see an average increase of $38 each month. The rate increases does not impact customers who participate in the Choice Gas program or opted into the Annual Price Option program.

