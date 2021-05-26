Black Hills Energy natural gas customers to see rate increase
Customers of Black Hills Energy will see a rate increase this summer due to extra costs incurred during the polar vortex earlier this year. It will appear as an additional line-item on customer’s bills. Beginning in July, residential customers will see an average monthly increase of $10 and commercial customers will see an average increase of $38 each month. The rate increases does not impact customers who participate in the Choice Gas program or opted into the Annual Price Option program.ruralradio.com