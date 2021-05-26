Seattle Storm hand the Connecticut Sun their first loss of 2021 season

The Connecticut Sun (5-1), the WNBA’s last remaining undefeated team on the season, have now been dethroned following a 90-87 overtime loss to the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm (4-1).

The Sun were playing without their head coach Curt Miller, who was suspended for a game and fined $10,000 for comments he made regarding Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage.

Sue Bird led the Storm with 21 points followed by Jewell Lloyd, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Breanna Stewart recorded a double-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two steals while Stephanie Talbot finished with 11 points.

Sun center Jonquel Jones scored a game-high 28 points along with 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Brionna Jones finished with 19 points on 69% shooting, six rebounds and two blocks. DeWanna Bonner posted 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Natisha Heidman scored 14 points in the game.

The Sun’s bench was pretty much nonexistent in the game, contributing just two points compared to the Storm’s 15 bench points. Both teams did not have the most efficient shooting night with the Storm shooting 40% from the field and the Storm shooting 47%.

Seattle Storm hands Connecticut Sun first loss of the WNBA season

Sep 29, 2020; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) reacts to a call during game 5 of the WNBA semifinals between the Connecticut Suns and the Las Vegas Aces at IMG Academy. Mandatory Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams started the game hot trading buckets back-and-forth in the first half with neither team securing a clear advantage in the game. Breanna Stewart and Jewell Lloyd combined for 21 of their team’s 27 first-quarter points while Natisha Heidman caught fire for the Sun in the second quarter scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The third quarter saw the Storm go on a 13-4 run to take a 61-50 lead their largest of the game. The Sun answered with a 9-2 run to end the period going into the fourth quarter down just four points.

With 1:30 remaining in the game, the Connecticut Sun found themselves down 76-70. They would go on a 7-1 run culminated by a Jonquel Jones 3-pointer that tied the game up with 43 seconds remaining. Following two free throws from Sue Bird the Sun scored their only two bench points of the game off an DiJonai Carrington layup to send the game to overtime.

The Storm started off the overtime period going on an 8-0 scoring run to take an 87-79 lead. The Sun were unable to recover on their way to suffering their first loss of the season.

More must-reads: