newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell, MO

Craig Campbell releases his new single ‘Never Mine’

ktmoradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Campbell has just released his new single, “Never Mine,” written by Craig with Jim McCormick and Jacob Rice. “Never Mine” is Campbell’s first new music in over three years, and an accompanying music video is scheduled to be shot in Florida later this month. Craig’s most recent music release,...

www.ktmoradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Campbell, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Social Media Influencer#Pop Music#Video Music#New Music#Good Music#Tiktok#Music Release#Releases#Beer Bottles#Line#Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Kele Fleming releases video for new single, “Sea In Me”

Canadian indie folk-pop songstress, Kele Fleming has released the new single, “Sea In Me”. A follow up to her previous, well-received effort, “The Latest Meme”, “Sea In Me” is an anthem that strings Fleming’s enchanting traditional roots with her perchance for rock and roll together — and features an acoustic remix from Jesse Waldman.
EntertainmentPosted by
New Country 99.1

New From Nashville Celebrates 10 Years: Win Tix to See Craig Campbell

New From Nashville has been a staple of the Northern Colorado country scene for 10 years, and it all started right here, with New Country 99.1. Okay, okay, we were 'K99' back then...but things change! Just like these incredible acts: singer-songwriters who came to this small (but mighty) stage are now huge stars. Don't believe me? Check out some of our favorite acts in the gallery below, including Brothers Osbourne, Chase Rice, Midland, and more.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Rochester band Roses & Revolutions releases new single

Grab another cup of coffee and celebrate the new single Coffee. It is by the Rochester band "Roses & Revolutions." It's made up of longtime collaborators Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt. "During COVID we took the time to really write and get a lot of music done, and in that...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Ryan Laird releases new single, “If I Ever Lost You”

Ryan Laird has just released his latest single, “If I Ever Lost You” much to the delight of his fans. “If I Ever Lost You” was released to all digital platforms on May 12 and it will be available to all Canadian and Australian country radio stations on Tuesday, May 18, via Sorus Entertainment Canada. This tune was written by Ryan Laird and Jacqueline Nicoll and produced by Ryan Laird and Joel Fraser.
Theater & DanceWSLS

K-pop sensation BTS releases new summer single 'Butter'

SEOUL – K-pop band BTS on Friday released their long-awaited single, “Butter,” which they described as a lighthearted and fun song for summer. BTS — composed of J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin — held a socially distanced news conference in Seoul to unveil the synth-heavy dance pop track.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Dusty Leigh Releases New Single “Take A Ride With Me”

Coming fresh off her debut album Roots & Dreams, Dusty Leigh brings sheer, sprightly rhythmic production to her first single, “Take a Ride with Me.” Listen here. A summery tune written by Nashville songwriters, Ava Paige and Corey Lee Barker, “Take a Ride with Me” is sure to be an earworm living in your head rent free.
Musiconeedm.com

Didi + Ping Releases New Single, “Take Flight”

Asian Canadian electronic artist and experimental producer Didi + Ping has released his new single, “Take Flight“. It’s a marvelous and melodic masterpiece that fuses two powerful forces that have inspired him: music and his natural surroundings. Didi + Ping demonstrates his compositional prowess and atmospheric production sense with silky-toned violins and an uplifting drum beat. Furthermore, these charming characteristics create a wishful song that will elevate spirits and morale, especially in these uncertain times.
Iowa City, IAwrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho And Fozzy To Release New Single, Upcoming Tour Dates

Chris Jericho’s band “Fozzy” has a new single coming out this week and a new tour that kicks off in July. The “Sane” single will be released this Friday, May 28. Fans can save or pre-order the single now via Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Deezer. Fozzy’s “Save The World”...
Musichypebeast.com

Larry June Releases Visual For New Single "Wait On Me"

Larry June had quite the impressive run in 2020 as he managed to drop off a whopping six musical projects over the course of 2020 — all the while pushing a healthy lifestyle of morning jogs, meditations and juice cleanses. And just in time for Summer, the San Francisco-based emcee is delivering new material to the world in the form of a new album and he’s just released the first single “Wait On Me” alongside its accompanying music video.
Musicnextmosh.com

Turnstile release new single, “Mystery”

Maryland hardcore punks Turnstile are back with their new single titled “Mystery,” which you can check out below. The tune marks the band’s first new music since the release of their 2018 record dubbed ‘Time & Space.’. A presser states, “On “MYSTERY,” TURNSTILE search for beauty and find peace in...
Musicwivr1017.com

Old Dominion Releases New Single, Video Today

Old Dominion‘s new single is being released today (Friday, May 21st) and it's called “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It's the lead single from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, and as Matthew Ramsey tells us, it's a song that almost wasn't. “It started around the same time that we started writing “Break Up With Him.” We had this idea we were kicking it around for a long time, and we bring it up and shoot it down. I don’t know how many times we decided not to write this song. And then for whatever reason, when we were in Asheville, North Carolina, making this album, it came up again and we sort of laughed like it was a joke, but then our co-writers Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne helped us see the light that it actually was not a joke title. It was actually a really fun title. So we wrote it.”
MusicJamBase

Greg Loiacono Releases New Single ‘What Can I Say?’

Greg Loiacono released the new single “What Can I Say?” via his Blue Rose label. The song is the third in a series of four solo singles from The Mother Hips founding member. “What Can I Say?” follows previously released singles. and “Bound To Fall,” the latter featuring singer-songwriter Jamie...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POWERWOLF Releases Music Video For New Single 'Beast Of Gévaudan'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9 via Napalm Records. The first single from the LP, "Beast Of Gévaudan", takes the listener on an impressive journey into the depths of historical France, while the majestically staged music video and its stunning visuals make hearts beat faster just after the first few seconds.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

BTS releases new English-language single and video, 'Butter'

SEOUL, May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars BTS released their second English-language single, "Butter," on Friday, an upbeat dance-pop track that band leader RM said he hoped would be "the summer song for 2021." The new single looks to follow up on the enormous success of BTS' previous foray into...
Atlanta, GAhypefresh.co

Kyle The Hooligan Releases New “Dear Anna” Single & Visual

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia rising act Kyle The Hooligan returns to the scene with a brand new song and visual titled “Dear Anna”. As he has been very busy during quarantine, this release couldn’t not come at a better time. Produced by established producer Matt O’Neill, Kyle delivers a an impressive vocal performance over an emo trap melody.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HELLOWEEN Releases New Single 'Fear Of The Fallen'

The reunited expanded classic lineup of German power metallers HELLOWEEN will release its much-anticipated album on June 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official lyric video for the disc's second single, "Fear Of The Fallen", can be seen below. The cover artwork for "Helloween", which can be seen below, was...
Musicnextmosh.com

Sinoptik release music video for new single “The Call”

Ukrainian psychedelic prog-rockers Sinoptik have launched the pre-order for their highly anticipated new album ‘The Calling,’ as well as releasing their fourth single from the record, titled “The Call.” Filmed at the “Museum of Cosmonautics dedicated to Sergei Korolev” in the city of Zhitomir, Ukraine, “The Call” clocks in at over 9 minutes, and serves as proof that Sinoptik are not just here to rock, but also have a message in their music.