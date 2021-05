All three from Heart & Soul triple project remain in Top 10. As critical acclaim for Eric Church’s new triple album Heart & Soul continues to roll in, the 10-time GRAMMY nominee is also making waves atop the Billboard charts. Not only does the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year replace himself atop the all-genre Top Album Sales chart, as Soul takes over the No. 1 spot following Heart’s chart-topping debut last week, he also continues to occupy three of the Top 10 spots with the expansive project: Heart at No. 9, the fan-club exclusive & at No. 3 and Soul at No. 1.