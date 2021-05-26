MoDOT Announces Work in Two Counties

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fulton County in western Kentucky West central Hickman County in western Kentucky Mississippi County in southeastern Missouri Southern Scott County in southeastern Missouri New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 249 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Bloomfield to near Gideon to near Deering, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sikeston, Dexter, Charleston, Portageville, East Prairie, New Madrid, Hickman, Bernie, Bloomfield, Lilbourn, Miner, Towosahgy State Historic Site, Big Oak Tree State Park, Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site, Gideon, Morehouse, Bertrand, Parma, Matthews and Marston. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 1 and 21. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 33 and 74. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH