Nick Knowles says he’s not getting sacked from DIY SOS over Shreddies advert controversy

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DR099_0aBkKB8D00

Nick Knowles has said that he will continue working as host of the BBC home improvement show DIY SOS , following a dispute over a TV advertisement for Shreddies breakfast cereal.

The presenter, who has hosted DIY SOS since 1999, featured in a 30-second advert as a builder, referring to himself as “Nick ‘Get it Done’ Knowles”.

According to reports, the appearance threatened to violate the BBC’s rules on commercial deals, and his future on the series was, for a time, uncertain.

However, the BBC and Knowles have now released a joint statement saying: “Nick and the BBC have resolved the issue recently reported relating to Nick’s commercial agreements and BBC guidelines.”

Because the Shreddies advert will continue running on TV, Knowles will not feature in the DIY SOS Children in Need special airing later this year, but the statement added that he will be “back on our screens in 2022”.

In his own statement, Knowles said: “I have always said that DIY SOS is more than just a presenting job for me, it’s part of me, it has my heart and working for the BBC for over 22 years is something I have never taken for granted.

“The DIY SOS Children In Need special will air in November with a guest presenter and I will be cheering them on from the side lines.”

