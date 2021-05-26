newsbreak-logo
Marion County, IA

Local Unemployment Continues Decline in April

By Andrew Schneider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharp drops in unemployment rates were reported by Iowa Workforce Development in their latest release of county-by-county data this week. In Marion County, 2.7% unemployment was reported in April which is an improvement from 3.3% in March. There are 17,610 individuals working, and 490 receiving benefits and seeking work. One year ago, the rate was 8.6% locally, attributed to closures related to COVID-19. Unemployment was at 1.9% in April of 2019.

