newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hartford, NY

Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Posted by 
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is New York State now looking to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products?. Under proposed new state Health Department regulations, it looks like New York State is trying to ban these products. According to Syracuse.com, the proposed updates to regulations included a provision declaring that cannabinoid and cannabinol products made through a chemical process called isomerization can no longer be sold in New York. The new rules specified the compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10.

lite987.com
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
New Hartford, NY
State
New York State
New Hartford, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Marijuana#U S Census#Regulations#Cannabis Products#Delta 8#Syracuse Com#The Health Department#County Health Rankings#Hemp Cannabis#Cbd#Isomerization#America#Thc#Derivatives#Senior Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Lite 98.7

You Can Get Paid Leave For Recovery From COVID Vaccine Side Effects

Are you feeling side effects from the COVID vaccine here in New York State? You could now get paid sick leave from work because of it. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state's Paid Sick Leave Law.
KidsPosted by
Lite 98.7

Cuomo Changes Policy on New York Children Wearing Masks

New York State officials announced a major change to its mask-wearing requirement for the youngest residents. Many New York parents were angered last week when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new protocol that would require children ages 2 to 5 to wear masks in child care programs and summer camps, despite not having to wear masks during the peak of the pandemic.
Forestport, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

New York State DOT Officials Say Stop Ignoring State Route 28 Detour

The New York State Department of Transportation has been working to replace the Route 28 bridge over the Forestport Reservoir and Woodhull Road. In order to efficiently and safely complete the work, the NYSDOT put in place a detour that begins at the intersection of State Route 12 North and State Route 28 North. Apparently, some people are having trouble grasping the concept.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Can We Please Open an IKEA in Central New York?

The first time you go is honestly an experience you'll never forget. I went there a few times traveling for my college internship, and haven't visited ever since. It got me thinking though: with all the vacant mall space we have here in Utica, even at Destiny USA and Shoppingtown Mall in Dewitt, can we please open an IKEA?
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

A Lottery Ticket Worth Almost $20,000 Was Sold In Yorkville, Is It Yours?

Well, someone in Central New York is about to get a little bit richer. It could even be you, might want to check that lottery ticket!. The exact amount someone is winning from this lottery ticket is $19,504. The lottery ticket sold was a Take 5 ticket, and three people in New York State are winning that exact amount. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn, the other in Camillus, and then one lucky person from Central New York bought their ticket at the Speedway on Commercial Drive in Yorkville.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

The U.S.-Canadian Border In New York Won’t Open To Non-Essential Travel Until At Least June 21

The U.S. Canadian border here in New York State will remain closed until at least June 21 to non-essential traffic. According to New York Upstate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension on the border’s closure. The closure agreement, which has been extended countless times over the last year, was due to expire on Friday May 21. Non-essential traffic restrictions have been in place between the two countries since March 21, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Many New York Children Won’t Need Masks At Daycare, Summer Camps

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released new rules for daycares and camps across New York State. Cuomo announced updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp and overnight camp programs, effective immediately. The measures include protocols for COVID testing, physical distancing and sanitation, among other requirements to help...
Utica, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Utica Skatepark GoFundMe Has Raised Over $2,000

The Utica Skatepark is raising to build new obstacles for their skatepark in Utica New York. Through the magic of GoFundMe, the campaign has already raised over $2,000. The current ramps at the skatepark in Utica are over 15 years old. This is one of the only parks in the...