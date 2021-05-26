Indianola Softball “Strike Out Cancer” Night Friday

The Indianola girls soccer squad took down Newton on the road Tuesday evening in Little Hawkeye Conference play 2-1. The Indians got goals from Remy Sivertsen and Aryss Forbes, while the defense held strong to win their third straight conference game. Head coach Mackenzie Stump tells KNIA Sports the Indians have had issues with players not available as of late, which has helped the squad by having to adapt to new positions and playing with new teammates. The Indians improve to 6-5 on the season, and will match up with Perry on Friday at home.