Are you interested in a career in developing apps? Becoming an iOS app developer falls under the umbrella of software engineering. It's best to choose a single focus, iOS or Android, because the programming language and process of development differs between the two. A career in iOS app development can be exciting, creative and lucrative. You can work for a company of just about any size or in most industries, or you can go freelance. There's a lot of flexibility in this career field, but how do you break in?