BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance AI technology, will present the Expert Bar session "Can You Put AI at the Sensor? (Not the Edge of the Cloud!)" at the Embedded Vision Summit May 27 at 11:30 a.m. PDT. The virtual presentation will be broadcast live as well as be available on-demand for attendees of the event.