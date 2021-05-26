Warren County Supervisors Hold Strategic Planning Meeting

Kading Properties has filed an appeal on a ruling in favor of the City of Indianola regarding the Cavitt Creek Condominiums project to the Iowa Supreme Court. The Iowa District Court in Warren County ruled in favor of the city denying the site plans of the project, stating, among other reasons, the council’s decision to deny the site plans was not arbitrary, capricious, or unreasonable, and the significant amount of public concern expressed orally and via email regarding traffic and population density gave the council substantial evidence to deny the site plan. To view the original decision in favor of the city, click below.