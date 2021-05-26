Cancel
Warren County, IA

Warren County Supervisors Hold Strategic Planning Meeting

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren County Board of Supervisors met in special session Tuesday, holding a discussion on strategic planning for the county. The board also received updates from Harvest Academy, continued the discussion on a five-member board and HR strategy, and received updates from the various county departments and the Warren County Justice Center project. The board also met in a joint session Tuesday evening with the Warren County Emergency Management Commission and Warren County Joint 911 Service Board, discussing the transition of Dispatch Management and Budget from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to the supervisors.

www.kniakrls.com
