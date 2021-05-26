‘Holding Back the River’ Review: The Water Is Wild and Can Never Be Tamed
Attempts to master America’s mighty waterways are forever doomed to fail. “The Mississippi River will always have its own way,” Mark Twain said. “No engineering skill can persuade it to do otherwise.” He’s not wrong. Generations of American hydrologists, farmers, industrialists, and politicians have tried. They succeed for a season or a decade or a human lifetime, but natural history repeats itself: the Mississippi bucks off dams and levees and cutoffs meant to hem it into predictability and flows where it pleases.www.historynet.com