‘Holding Back the River’ Review: The Water Is Wild and Can Never Be Tamed

A few miles north of Pine Ridge South Dakota is where it was happening on a Saturday afternoon. It was everything western as could be the only thing you never heard out there was “Indians fire your guns in the air”. Bronc riding classic practice rodeo, a warmer upper of summer rodeo events. It was a great time at the Waters “Bad Outta Hell” Rodeo company ranch event this past weekend. Cass and Cole Water of the Waters ranch put on the first summer rodeo event in a whole year since the Covid Pandemic. Catlin Clifford started the show with his rendition of the Indian National anthem. Hearing his special talented voice would set the stage for the Bareback riding contest and an exciting line up of an entertaining afternoon. The Event would draw in talent from local, and far away with Pickup men Lenny Jumping Eagle, Zack Janis, Cass Waters, Cole Waters who also would announce. Judges were Jeff Red Owl from Oglala and Catlin Clifford from Wanbli. Back on the Stripping chute was Pete Bissonnette and Tone Brewer from Dog Patch living their dream as ranch hands with the crew. There was a chute boss Pat Carlow from the front seat of his truck. Two Rodeo clown acts Darvis Weston and Terry Two Bulls of Sand Stone and Englewood.