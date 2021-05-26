newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

‘Holding Back the River’ Review: The Water Is Wild and Can Never Be Tamed

By Aleta Burchyski
historynet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttempts to master America’s mighty waterways are forever doomed to fail. “The Mississippi River will always have its own way,” Mark Twain said. “No engineering skill can persuade it to do otherwise.” He’s not wrong. Generations of American hydrologists, farmers, industrialists, and politicians have tried. They succeed for a season or a decade or a human lifetime, but natural history repeats itself: the Mississippi bucks off dams and levees and cutoffs meant to hem it into predictability and flows where it pleases.

www.historynet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Meriwether Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Rivers#Ohio Rivers#Missouri River#Earth#Power Plants#Water Systems#American#Congress#Corps#Birds Point#New Madrid Floodway#The Ohio River#Time#Santa Fe#Sediment#Natural History#Levees#Spring Snowmelt#Farming#Steamboats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
AnimalsWilkes Journal Patriot

Pools a favorite locale for 2 threatening insects

Forestry researchers at North Carolina State University are asking people to look out for two invasive insects often found around pools. These non-native insects, the Asian longhorned beetle and spotted lanternfly, threaten forests and certain crops. “People from other states have posted photos of these pests in their coffee cups...
Arizona StateWMI Central

Can the Mississippi River save Arizona?

Sometimes the elevator just doesn’t go to the top floor. He’s not the brightest bulb in the box. He’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. We have all heard these expressions, but last week Arizona state Sen. Tim Dunn (R-District 13 in Yuma and northwest Maricopa County) publicly unveiled one of the most stupid ideas I’ve ever heard.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Fish and Wildlife may list prairie chicken as endangered species

The lesser prairie chicken needs federal protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday. Fish and Wildlife is proposing to list the prairie chicken as an endangered species in most of eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle, and as threatened in southeastern Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Water levels to fluctuate in the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting May 17. water levels will be increasing in the Sanke River until early June for an annual flush to assist juvenile salmon to reach the Pacific Ocean. While this happens every year, it is notably earlier this year due to the severe drought conditions...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Rare natural event means that earth is moving in Colorado’s ‘most remote town’

In Colorado’s “most remote” mountain town, there’s no doubt the Earth is constantly moving. A rarely seen natural event is occurring near Lake City, the only incorporated municipality of Hinsdale County, called an earthflow. At a rate as high as 20 feet per year, the earthflow has since changed the landscape and created Colorado’s second-largest natural lake.
South Dakota Statelakotatimes.com

Wild West Show for Lyle “Big River” Waters

A few miles north of Pine Ridge South Dakota is where it was happening on a Saturday afternoon. It was everything western as could be the only thing you never heard out there was “Indians fire your guns in the air”. Bronc riding classic practice rodeo, a warmer upper of summer rodeo events. It was a great time at the Waters “Bad Outta Hell” Rodeo company ranch event this past weekend. Cass and Cole Water of the Waters ranch put on the first summer rodeo event in a whole year since the Covid Pandemic. Catlin Clifford started the show with his rendition of the Indian National anthem. Hearing his special talented voice would set the stage for the Bareback riding contest and an exciting line up of an entertaining afternoon. The Event would draw in talent from local, and far away with Pickup men Lenny Jumping Eagle, Zack Janis, Cass Waters, Cole Waters who also would announce. Judges were Jeff Red Owl from Oglala and Catlin Clifford from Wanbli. Back on the Stripping chute was Pete Bissonnette and Tone Brewer from Dog Patch living their dream as ranch hands with the crew. There was a chute boss Pat Carlow from the front seat of his truck. Two Rodeo clown acts Darvis Weston and Terry Two Bulls of Sand Stone and Englewood.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Week in Review: Meijer, Athena Award, Chill-Can and ‘Wild, Wild West’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dessie Szklany, Boardman Meijer store director gave press a tour May 11 of the area’s newest department/grocery store. The store opened May 13. “To see all of this come to life when we walked in the door eight weeks ago and seeing what it is today, it’s awesome. It’s also very humbling,” Szklany said. Click HERE for the story and video.
AnimalsABC 15 News

Groups release endangered burrowing owls back into the wild

Two pairs of endangered burrowing owls were released this past weekend to Mayo Clinic to help them live in a temporary habitat before transitioning back to the wild. ABC15's Nicole Grigg goes behind the scenes to highlight the amazing work this rehabilitation program is doing to save these endangered owls tonight on ABC15 News at 6 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com

Water Safety in the Columbia River

KENNEWICK WA- Even though temperatures are getting warmer, doesn't mean the water in the river is warm too. Scott Ruppelius, from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue says being in the water at these temperatures could send your body into shock. "You go in that water in a couple minutes you get...
Louisiana Statewwno.org

Louisiana Considered: Updates On State Legislation, Tyler Kelly’s New Book “Holding Back The River,” Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Award

WWNO/WRKF Capital Access Reporter Paul Braun updates us on controversial legislative measures being considered at the State Capitol today. Journalist, writer and filmmaker Tyler J. Kelley discusses his latest book release, “Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America’s Waterways.”. Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton tells us about...
Animalsedgewood.news

Wild Things: Western Wood Pewee (Contopus sordidulus)

Western wood pewees are mostly gray or brownish gray, with a crown of feathers that can be extended to enlarge the appearance of the head. There is no white eye ring. The bill is dark with a yellowish tint to the lower mandible. Long wings with 2 light wing bars serve as distinctive identifying characteristics. The body is 5-6 inches long.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Hutch Post

Mann expresses concern over Prairie Chicken designation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – First District Congressman Tracy Mann expressed his concerns about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes to list the lesser prairie-chicken, whose habitat includes Kansas, as threatened, and wants to tailor protections under the ESA. “I am concerned to see the proposed rule to list the lesser...
AgricultureChar-Koosta News

American Prairie Reserve to offer 20 bison harvest opportunities

American Prairie Reserve is pleased to once again offer an annual public bison harvest on its Sun Prairie property. The harvest is in addition to the hunting opportunities for a variety of wildlife species that are already available on American Prairie land. The conservation organization emphasizes public access as a cornerstone of the project, and has always included hunting and bison harvest in its long-term management plans.
EnvironmentConscious Life News

Do Marine Protected Areas Work?

Watered-down management plans limit the effectiveness of MPAs. MPAs aim to protect marine life, such as the Hawksbill turtle, which is critically endangered. In the field of marine conservation, a marine protected area (MPA) is an expanse of sea, ocean, estuaries, coastal waters, and in the United States, the U.S. Great Lakes, where fishing, mining, drilling, and other extractive human activity is restricted in an effort to protect the waters’ natural resources and marine life.