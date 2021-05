The buck stops with Boris Johnson for decisions which led to unnecessary deaths from Covid-19, Keir Starmer has said.The Labour leader stepped up demands for an immediate public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, following dramatic claims from former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings that “tens of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die”.The prime minister today said that some of the commentary around Mr Cummings’ evidence to a House of Commons inquiry “doesn’t bear any relation to reality”. Asked if tens of thousands died unnecesarily because of his inaction, Mr Johnson replied: “No I...