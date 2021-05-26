Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in Effect in DC Area

Craig, MO ∙ Burlington Junction, MO ∙ Phelps City, MO ∙ Blanchard, MO ∙ Tarkio, MO ∙ Quitman, MO ∙ Watson, MO ∙ Mound City, MO ∙ Wilcox, MO ∙ Fairfax, MO. BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO 414 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Atchison County in northwestern Missouri... Northern Holt County in northwestern Missouri... Western Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri... * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coin to near Fairfax to near Table Rock, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tarkio, Mound City, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Big Lake, Westboro, Watson, Quitman, Bigelow, Corning, Phelps City and Indian Cave State Park. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 84 and 120. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && LAT...LON 4057 9485 4017 9503 4008 9539 4012 9540 4018 9548 4024 9547 4026 9555 4030 9556 4032 9561 4031 9566 4034 9562 4041 9566 4046 9564 4046 9568 4048 9570 4058 9557 TIME...MOT...LOC 0914Z 292DEG 38KT 4069 9514 4031 9547 4021 9606 HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH.