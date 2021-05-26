Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in Effect in DC Area

By Storm Team4
NBC Washington
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorm warnings and watches are in effect in the D.C. area Wednesday, as wind and even hail batter the area and cause power outages. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties in Virginia and Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Charles counties in Maryland.

www.nbcwashington.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Heavy Rain#Memorial Day Weekend#Extreme Weather#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Riverside County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Severe thunderstorm warning for Riverside County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Riverside County. The warning lasts until 6:15 p.m. Forecasters warned of 60-mph winds and nickel-size hail. The thunderstorm will affect mostly rural areas of the county, including Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 139, the weather...
Koochiching County, MNcbs3duluth.com

Strong to severe storms possible tonight

This evening: The rest of the evening looks pretty good, with partly to mostly sunny conditions overhead and temperatures in the 70s and 80s across much of the region. Tonight: After about 7:00, we begin to see storms fire up in Koochiching county. These storms will gradually begin to progress...
Environmentweatherusa.net

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Craig, MO ∙ Burlington Junction, MO ∙ Phelps City, MO ∙ Blanchard, MO ∙ Tarkio, MO ∙ Quitman, MO ∙ Watson, MO ∙ Mound City, MO ∙ Wilcox, MO ∙ Fairfax, MO. BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO 414 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Atchison County in northwestern Missouri... Northern Holt County in northwestern Missouri... Western Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri... * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coin to near Fairfax to near Table Rock, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tarkio, Mound City, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Big Lake, Westboro, Watson, Quitman, Bigelow, Corning, Phelps City and Indian Cave State Park. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 84 and 120. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && LAT...LON 4057 9485 4017 9503 4008 9539 4012 9540 4018 9548 4024 9547 4026 9555 4030 9556 4032 9561 4031 9566 4034 9562 4041 9566 4046 9564 4046 9568 4048 9570 4058 9557 TIME...MOT...LOC 0914Z 292DEG 38KT 4069 9514 4031 9547 4021 9606 HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH.
Environmentweatherusa.net

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Shanagolden, WI ∙ Spider Lake, WI ∙ Clam Lake, WI ∙ Round Lake, WI ∙ Chequamegon National Forest, WI ∙ Cable, WI ∙ Namekagon, WI ∙ Lenroot, WI ∙ Gordon, WI ∙ Namakagon, WI. Full Alert Message. BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Duluth MN...
Johnston, IAtheperrynews.com

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Perry area until 10 a.m. Thursday, with 1.5-inch hail and 75 mph winds possible. At 4:36 a.m. automated weather stations reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jefferson to 9 miles northeast of Lake Panorama to 8 miles south of Guthrie Center. The storms were moving eastward at 50 mph.
Environmentsiouxlandnews.com

Severe storms likely again tonight

SIOUX CITY, IA — Severe storms are likely again tonight across the western half of Siouxland. Portions of the area have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe storms (orange category 3 out of 5). The main threat for tonight is damaging wind gusts around 70mph or higher. The...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Storms later Thursday could be severe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning. We'll get a break about midday. A second round of storms in the afternoon could be severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Intense thunderstorm dumps hail, heavy rain across northern Bend

A slow-moving thunderstorm cell parked itself over the north end of Bend late Wednesday afternoon, dumping up to an hour of torrential rain and hail that flooded streets, stripped leaves off trees and flattened bushes while dropping dime- to quarter-sized hail and sending small rivers of bark mulch or dirt flowing from yards. The post Intense thunderstorm dumps hail, heavy rain across northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.