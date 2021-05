In memory of the late Ann Sheffield, longtime local educator, Brown County has declared Ann Sheffield Day and will hold a related ceremony on Saturday, May 1. If weather permits, the declaration will be given by Judge Paul Lilly at an outdoor ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Howard Payne University pergola, located behind Mims Auditorium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Bullion Suites of HPU’s Mabee University Center. May 4 has been selected as Ann Sheffield Day to coincide with National Teacher Day.