Entering Saturday night's "Hockey Night in Canada" showdown with the Canucks, Connor McDavid had been downplaying how important scoring 100 points this season was to him. "It's a number," McDavid said when he was sitting on 93 points; he had 96 Saturday morning. "If I get there, great. If not, it's not the end of the world, either. The most important thing is our team is gearing up for the playoffs and making sure we're firing on all cylinders in Game 1."