A mental cleanser of sorts after the weight of holding a mirror up to a racist society in ‘2042’, Kele’s fifth studio album is an altogether more inwards-facing record. Meditative and reflective, it is very much the product of a time where the former Bloc Party frontman was forced, like all of us, to keep largely his own company. A stay-at-home dad by day, his nights were full of solitary walks through London with only his thoughts and the ever-present city foxes to keep him company. And it is that sense of capturing the inescapable late-night thoughts that run through your head that ebbs and flows through ‘The Waves pt.1’ like the metaphorical tides of the title.