Monkey Goes Batty/Curious George and the Balloon Hound
Monkey Goes Batty/Curious George and the Balloon Hound. For more than 75 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H. A. Rey, the daily series expands George's world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. Each half-hour episode includes two animated stories, followed by short live-action pieces showing real kids who are investigating the ideas that George introduces in his stories. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math and engineering in the world around them.