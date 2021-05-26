newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ben Affleck appears to be wearing the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002

By Saman Javed
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZtWu_0aBkD4rK00

Ben Affleck has been spotted wearing what looks like the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002, further fuelling rumours of a reunion.

The pair, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, have been seen together in recent weeks.

During a recent trip to Miami, Florida, Affleck was seen wearing the watch, reportedly a Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex on a Chrome Hearts bracelet, costing upwards of $9,000 (£6,400).

Twitter user @jloaffleck notes that the watch is very similar to the one Lopez gave him during the filming of her 2002 music video, Jenny From The Block , which he starred in.

In the video, Lopez gives Affleck a box, presumably containing the watch. Viewers also see a glimpse of the silver watch while Affleck fills up his car at a petrol station.

The watch brand, Franck Muller, told GQ that the box Lopez gives Affleck in Jenny From The Block is one of its own.

Affleck was regularly pictured wearing the watch during the course of their relationship, which lasted from the middle of 2002 to early 2004.

It also features in one of the couple’s most famous pictures together, as they sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2003.

The Independent has asked Affleck’s representatives to confirm whether the watch he was spotted wearing this month is the same one he wore during their relationship.

The pair, dubbed Bennifer, were seen visiting Montana earlier this month.

Hinting that a rekindled romance could be on the card, a source told People : “They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Pictures confirming the trip were later published in the Daily Mail .

The couple split in 2004, with Lopez later telling People in 2016 there was “genuine love” between them.

“I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” she said.

The Independent

The Independent

135K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Watch#Twitter Inc#Music Video#Video Music#The Daily Mail#Los Angeles Lakers#Pictures#Rumours#Silver#Courtside#Miami#Genuine Love#Chrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.”. Jennifer’s last single was 2020’s ‘In The Morning’. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s...
TV Showsfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ fans stunned by ‘Bennifer’ clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck’s reunion

“Jeopardy!” fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The popular game show’s first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as “Bennifer.” Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple’s meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.
Musicpurewow.com

Alert! Jennifer Lopez Is Working on Some ‘Sexy Summer Fun’ Music

We hope you're ready to hit the dance floor, because Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old actress and musician posted an Instagram photo where she is seen singing in a studio. She captioned the photo with a vague teaser, saying, "Sexy summer fun coming," along with some music note and heart emojis.
CelebritiesJezebel

There's a Non-Zero Chance a J.Lo Breakup Anthem Is on the Way

Could it be? New breakup music from Jennifer Lopez???. Fresh off her split from A-Rod and amid juicy rumors about a rekindled romance with ex Ben Affleck, J.Lo posted a photo of herself in a recording studio to Instagram on Saturday, promising forthcoming “sexy summer fun.”. Is it an album?...
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Ben Affleck 'Reached Out To Jennifer Lopez As A Friend' Before A-Rod Split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been in touch for some time prior to the latter's split from Alex Rodriguez. However, the actor reached out to the performer as a friend. Sources close to PEOPLE recently revealed that Affleck, 48, had been checking in on his superstar ex, 51, as a person of support. "Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend," the source admitted of the actor's reach out in March. "He was basically checking up on her. He was single and thought she might be single, too. It was in no way disrespectful because he really thought she wasn't with Alex anymore."