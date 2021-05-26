newsbreak-logo
Free Yoga At Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh

Alyssa Atkinson
 3 days ago

All the details for the summer yoga sessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRhX0_0aBkBo6x00
Photo by Erik Brolin on Unsplash

I have always been the type of person who likes to go one hundred miles an hour all the time. Whether it be work, school, extracurricular events, or anything else I have on my to-do list, I tend to struggle with slowing down and taking a breath.

What I have come to find over years of doing college coursework (and now doing professional work) is that more is not always better. Often, going too quickly leads to careless mistakes which have to be corrected later. This ultimately can cost you a lot of time later on.

Sometimes, it's best to just slow down, take things one step at a time, and focus all your attention on completing a task to the best of your ability rather than as quickly as possible.

This tactic can also apply to exercise. While I have always been someone who enjoys running as my exercise of choice, I do have a lot of respect for those who can slow down and practice yoga, breathing techniques, meditation, etc.

I run pretty much daily and I absolutely love it. I don't plan on giving that up, as it has a ton of health benefits and I truly enjoy it. However, I think it would be awesome if I could add in some occasional yoga.

So, today I am going to discuss a free form of group yoga that you are able to attend on Wednesday evenings if you are interested. Let's dive into the details.

When, Where, and Other Logistics

Free yoga in the park is occuring on Wednesday evenings at William Field in Dorothea Dix Park, which is in Raleigh, North Carolina. They have two different forms of yoga going on. The schedule is as follows:

  • 1st & 3rd Wednesdays - Gentle Flow Yoga
  • 2nd & 4th Wednesdays - Yin Yoga - Meditative, Deep Stretch

The yoga in the park is from 6:00 - 7:00 PM, and it is for people of all experience levels who want to improve their strength and flexibility. The weekly sessions have already started, and you can plan to go on whichever Wednesday evenings you are available and would like to attend.

What To Bring

If you choose to do the evening yoga in the park, you will probably want to bring both a yoga mat and water bottle. However, if you do not have a yoga mat, you could bring a towel to set down on the grass. You just won't have the same cushioning that a high quality yoga mat will provide.

There are also some rules which you must abide by, and they are as follows:

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic programs at Dix Park will look a bit different. The following safety precautions have been put in place to ensure your safety, the safety of the instructor, and park staff...Each participant must pre-register at this Eventbrite link. Tickets will be checked upon arrival...A 6-foot distance should be maintained between yourself and other participants in the program at all times."

As you can tell, you do need to plan in advance to make sure you are registered to be allowed into the event. So, if you are interested in participating in the yoga, definitely register before you make the trip over to Dorothea Dix Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9uTQ_0aBkBo6x00
Photo by Victor Malyushev on Unsplash

Final Thoughts

If you're looking for a calming evening event that allows you to exercise in a group setting, the Wednesday evening yoga in the park might be for you.

While I do enjoy my daily runs, I think everyone, including myself, can benefit from slowing down a bit every once in a while. Doing a yoga class is a great way to practice breathing, taking things slow, and enjoying a gentle form of movement.

Yoga in the park allows you to exercise outdoors in the sunshine. If it's the kind of workout you enjoy doing, it is definitely worth checking out. Don't forget to pre-register and then you will be all good to go.

