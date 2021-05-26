newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell and midfielder Kristie Mewis join U.S. national team

Jackson Cutler
 3 days ago

Houston Dash Communications

Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell and midfielder Kristie Mewis have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team training camp roster by head coach Vlatko Andonovski ahead of the 2021 WNT Summer Series. They will join the USWNT after Houston’s game against Kansas City NWSL on June 6.

On June 10, the U.S. Women’s National Team will face Portugal at BBVA Stadium. The team will be concluding their Houston trip as they play against Jamaica on June 13. Tickets for both matches will be available to purchase on Saturday, May 29, at 10 a.m. CT via USSoccer.com.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the U.S. Women’s National Team in Texas before their departure to Japan in July. The USWNT will compete in the 2020 Olympic Games to seize their fifth gold medal in the quadrennial tournament and first since the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Campbell has represented the U.S Women’s National Team five times, recording a clean sheet in the team's 6-0 victory over Argentina in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup. It was her second clean sheet with the USWNT. She made her senior international debut at BBVA Stadium in Houston in April 2017.

Mewis made a return to the national team last year, securing her first call-up in seven years and scored a goal against the Netherlands on November 27. The midfielder scored her third goal since November in the final SheBelieves Cup match against Argentina on February 25. In total, Mewis has scored four goals and provided five assists in her 22 appearances with the senior team.

Houston, TX
Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

