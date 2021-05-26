Cancel
Best Milky Way pics of 2021

By Kelly Kizer Whitt
Earth & Sky
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2021, we heard from Dan Zafra about a new collection of the 25 best Milky Way photos for 2021. Dan is editor of the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which focuses on landscape and night astrophotography. The 25 winning photographers have 14 different nationalities and took their award-winning photos in 12 countries around the world, in dark-sky locations away from urban light pollution. These stellar scenes of our home galaxy are a feast for the eyes and soul.

