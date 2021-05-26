Best Milky Way pics of 2021

If you want to learn how to take pictures of the milky way, you’ll first need a fast, wide-angle lens. Typically, astrophotographers recommend anything that is at least 24mm or wider. 24mm prime lenses are very popular because they can be even faster than f/2.8 zoom lenses. Samyang just released their first 24mm f/1.8 lens, and it is truly incredible for the price. It provides amazing image quality, yet extremely compact and lightweight, and relatively affordable among 24mm prime lenses. You may want to go wider than 24mm, of course, and if so, you have a few more compact, lightweight options such as Samyang/Rokinon’s 18mm f/2.8 for full-frame (Sony) cameras, or the equivalent for APS-C cameras, the brand-new 12mm f/2 AF. Last but not least, of course, the classic ultra-wide prime lens, the Samyang/Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 comes in quite a few different options, including AF versions for Sony and Canon mirrorless, and MF versions that are available for Sony, Canon, Nikon, and other mounts as well. Either way, you want a 24mm or wider lens, with an aperture of f/2.8 or faster.