Akron, OH

Akron Zoo celebrates the birth of critically endangered wolf pups

Angela Kervorkian-Wattle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iy4zJ_0aBjTCPE00
Akron Zoo/Facebook

For the first time in history, Akron Zoo is welcoming eight critically endangered red wolf pups birthed by Juno, the zoo's female red wolf, on April 22, after a successful cross-breeding effort with Waya, the male red wolf.

The Red Wolf Recovery Plan, led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, designated four of the pups to be cross-fostered to a den in their natural habitat. The two males and two females pups had been taken to a foster den in North Carolina on May 1 by USFWS officials.

The release was a collaborative effort with Endangered Wolf Center, Wolf Conservation Center, and Wolf Haven International, who also brought four adult American red wolves into the protected refuge in North Carolina.

The Akron Zoo's four remaining red wolf pups, three males and one female, are currently housed in a private habitat in a den box with their parents. Juno is an outstanding first-time mother, and Waya is highly protective of his new family and offers Juno a lot of support. The pups may start venturing out of the den box around the end of May, and visitors may start seeing them in the red wolf habitat in June.

Red wolves are on the list of critically endangered animals, they are the world's most endangered canine species with only fewer than 20 wolves remain in their natural habitat. The cross-breeding effort by the zoo has been a big success for the species, making it the first time since 2014 that red wolf pups have been reintroduced to their native habitat.

“This is the definition of the Akron Zoo’s mission in action,” said president and CEO of the Akron Zoo, Doug Piekarz. “The Akron Zoo is proud to be able to play a part in saving red wolves, in their native habitat, and in zoos. This birth and the subsequent cross-fostering is a major conservation win for a species that was once native to Ohio.”

Five best places to eat in Akron

Greetings, Akronites! How are you doing? Wait, did we hear your stomach rumbling? Lucky for you, We're also hungry! So, what do you think about the idea of us taking you out to eat in Akron's best restaurants? We have prepared a list of the five best places to eat in Akron. Let's dig in, shall we?
Four best places to eat in Cleveland

When it comes to food, Cleveland has the cream of the crop. As one of the most diverse cities in the US, Cleveland offers you a wide variety of cuisines, ranging from South American to Eastern European cuisine. Granted that there are a lot of places to eat in the city, so choosing one can be overwhelming. Worry not, however, as this list has got your back.
Meet Akron Zoo's Baby Penguin Chick, Ernesto

It's a boy! Meet Ernesto, the Akron Zoo's penguin chick, in this behind-the-scenes video. Recorded in the zoo's penguin building, Keeper Vicky shares information and answers questions about the chick, Akron Zoo's penguin colony and Humboldt penguins in general. Akron Zoo welcomed two Humboldt penguin chicks this year; the first...
Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you're a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. "You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?" Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. "They're just…ugly. It's not a nice thing to look at."
Summer Road Trips 2021: Rock The Lock, Movies, And More

This summer, 1812Blockhouse is back to share with our readers suggestions for summer visits to unique attractions and events that are within a reasonably short drive of Richland County. We call this series, "Summer Road Trips." Last year, we changed these regular posts to bring you details of outdoor and virtual experiences that could be enjoyed in times of pandemic. This year, we're seeing many venues and events re-open, albeit with health and safety guidelines in place.
Spree for All welcoming hikers of all abilities

SUMMIT COUNTY — Spree for All, a Summit Metro Parks hiking event that includes 11 trail options this year, is taking place now through June 30. The annual event is designed for families with young children and those who use wheelchairs, walkers and canes, according to park officials. Shown at...
Televangelist Ernest Angley of Summit County dies at 99

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ernest Angley Ministries confirmed that its founder, televangelist Ernest Angley, "has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Master at 99" on May 7. Rev. Angley was also a pastor and author. He was born in North Carolina in 1921, began preaching at...