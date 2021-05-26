Twenty year prison sentence appealed in Lafayette County

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.