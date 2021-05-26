Twenty year prison sentence appealed in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Higginsville man is appealing his 20 year prison sentence in Lafayette County. Ronnie D. Summers was found guilty by Judge Dennis Rolf in April, of felony counts of assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. The court received notice of the appeal Monday from Attorney James Gray. Summers received concurrent sentences of 10 and 7 years of assault and resisting arrest but a consecutive 10 years for the drug charge.www.kmzu.com