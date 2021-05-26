Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette County, MO

Twenty year prison sentence appealed in Lafayette County

By Donnie King
KMZU
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Higginsville man is appealing his 20 year prison sentence in Lafayette County. Ronnie D. Summers was found guilty by Judge Dennis Rolf in April, of felony counts of assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. The court received notice of the appeal Monday from Attorney James Gray. Summers received concurrent sentences of 10 and 7 years of assault and resisting arrest but a consecutive 10 years for the drug charge.

www.kmzu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lafayette County, MO
City
Higginsville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#County Court#Felony Assault#Drug Court#The Assault#Felony Counts#Concurrent Sentences#Attorney James Gray#Judge Dennis Rolf#April#Man#Controlled Substance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Lafayette County, MOkmmo.com

LEXINGTON MAN FACES DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 33-year-old Lexington man is facing felony charges following the execution of a search warrant in September. Thomas Kopp was arrested after Lafayette County authorities executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on September 14. Authorities seized several items, including; drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition. Kopp waived formal...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The law, proposed by Republican Lt....
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri Statekbia.org

Missouri Lawmakers Back Lawsuits Over Police Budget Cuts

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation taking aim at the defund-the-police movement. A bill given final approval Friday would allow people to sue local governments that cut police budgets by more than 12% compared to other departments over a five-year period. The bill also includes other protections for police, including a ban on probation or parole for people convicted of dangerous crimes against law officers, firefighters or emergency service providers. Another part of the bill would make it a misdemeanor crime to vandalize a public monument.
Lafayette County, MOKMZU

Lafayette County mask mandate to rescind

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lafayette County Health Department has announced the county will rescind its mask order soon. According to a press release, Lafayette County’s Public Health Mask Order will be rescinded as of 12:01 a.m. June 1, 2021. Following CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without...