Lock 3 announces City of Akron Summer Movie Series
Lock 3, Akron's family-friendly entertainment venue, has announced the start of its Summer Movie Series program that includes Movies of the Great Streets, Community Partner Movie Series, Sunday Cinema at Lock 3, and North Hill Movie Series. All events are free of charge.
Great Streets
Great Streets is a citywide initiative that focuses on improving Akron's business districts by lending them resources and support and empowering its locals. Under the initiative, a wide selection of movies is coming to Akron neighborhoods for families to enjoy under the evening sky.
The following movies are confirmed at 8 p.m.:
- Friday, June 4, 2021: Kenmore, Kenmore Branch Library Parking Lot | Movie: School of Rock
- Saturday, June 5, 2021: Merriman Valley, Weathervane Playhouse | Movie: Secret Life of Pets
- Saturday, June 12, 2021: Maple Valley, Kerr Park | Movie: The Croods A New Age
- Saturday, July 10, 2021: Middlebury, The Well | Movie: Soul
Sunday Cinema
Residents and visitors can bring their favorite blanket, relax, and watch a movie beginning in June on the Lock 3 Akron Cleveland Clinic Stage. Every movie played will have important moral values based on the movie's theme.
The following movies are confirmed:
- June 6, 2021: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs | Theme - Nutrition
- June 13, 2021: Playing with Fire | Theme - Fire Safety
- June 20, 2021: The Lion King | Theme - Father's Day
- June 27, 2021: Pee-wee's Big Adventure | Theme - Bike Safety
- July 11, 2021: Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite! | Theme - Humane Society
- July 18, 2021: Karate Kid | Theme - Karate
- Aug. 1, 2021: Madagascar Three: Europe’s Most Wanted | Theme - Zoo Animals
- Aug. 8, 2021: Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch | Theme - Sports
- Aug. 22, 2021: Sing | Theme - Dance Techniques
- Aug. 29, 2021: Trolls World Tour | -Theme Akron Children’s Museum Monster Mission Course
- Sept. 5, 2021: The Greatest Game Ever Played | Theme - First Tee Teaches Golf
Community Partner Movie Series
These movies will be shown at several partner locations throughout the summer.
The following movies are confirmed:
- Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Mud Run Golf Course: From the Rough
- Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Akron Recreation and Parks, Patterson Park pool: Movie TBA on Lock3Live.com.
- Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Lock 3: Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Akron Recreation and Parks, Reservoir Park pool: Movie TBA on Lock3Live.com.
North Hill Movie Series
Lock 3 will sponsor the North Hill Movie Series on the third Saturday of each month at People’s Park (located at 760 Elma St.).
The following movies are confirmed:
- June 19, 2021: One Night in Miami
- July 17, 2021: Raya and the Last Dragon
- Aug. 21, 2021: Coco
- Sept. 18, 2021: Soul
All movies will be shown at dusk unless stated otherwise. Residents and visitors can check the Lock 3 Facebook page or go to the Lock 3 website at lock3live.com for further information.