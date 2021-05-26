Lock 3 announces City of Akron Summer Movie Series

Lock 3 Akron, Ohio/Facebook

Lock 3, Akron's family-friendly entertainment venue, has announced the start of its Summer Movie Series program that includes Movies of the Great Streets, Community Partner Movie Series, Sunday Cinema at Lock 3, and North Hill Movie Series. All events are free of charge.

Great Streets

Great Streets is a citywide initiative that focuses on improving Akron's business districts by lending them resources and support and empowering its locals. Under the initiative, a wide selection of movies is coming to Akron neighborhoods for families to enjoy under the evening sky.

The following movies are confirmed at 8 p.m.:

Friday, June 4, 2021: Kenmore, Kenmore Branch Library Parking Lot | Movie: School of Rock

Saturday, June 5, 2021: Merriman Valley, Weathervane Playhouse | Movie: Secret Life of Pets

Saturday, June 12, 2021: Maple Valley, Kerr Park | Movie: The Croods A New Age

Saturday, July 10, 2021: Middlebury, The Well | Movie: Soul

Sunday Cinema

Residents and visitors can bring their favorite blanket, relax, and watch a movie beginning in June on the Lock 3 Akron Cleveland Clinic Stage. Every movie played will have important moral values based on the movie's theme.

The following movies are confirmed:

June 6, 2021: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs | Theme - Nutrition

June 13, 2021: Playing with Fire | Theme - Fire Safety

June 20, 2021: The Lion King | Theme - Father's Day

June 27, 2021: Pee-wee's Big Adventure | Theme - Bike Safety

July 11, 2021: Cats and Dogs 3: Paws Unite! | Theme - Humane Society

July 18, 2021: Karate Kid | Theme - Karate

Aug. 1, 2021: Madagascar Three: Europe’s Most Wanted | Theme - Zoo Animals

Aug. 8, 2021: Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch | Theme - Sports

Aug. 22, 2021: Sing | Theme - Dance Techniques

Aug. 29, 2021: Trolls World Tour | -Theme Akron Children’s Museum Monster Mission Course

Sept. 5, 2021: The Greatest Game Ever Played | Theme - First Tee Teaches Golf

Community Partner Movie Series

These movies will be shown at several partner locations throughout the summer.

The following movies are confirmed:

Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Mud Run Golf Course: From the Rough

Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Akron Recreation and Parks, Patterson Park pool: Movie TBA on Lock3Live.com.

Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Lock 3: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Akron Recreation and Parks, Reservoir Park pool: Movie TBA on Lock3Live.com.

North Hill Movie Series

Lock 3 will sponsor the North Hill Movie Series on the third Saturday of each month at People’s Park (located at 760 Elma St.).

The following movies are confirmed:

June 19, 2021: One Night in Miami

July 17, 2021: Raya and the Last Dragon

Aug. 21, 2021: Coco

Sept. 18, 2021: Soul

All movies will be shown at dusk unless stated otherwise. Residents and visitors can check the Lock 3 Facebook page or go to the Lock 3 website at lock3live.com for further information.