CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Video Q&A: EVP Daniel Ennis on the Future of Work at Duke

By Working@Duke Staff
duke.edu
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Ennis, Duke University's new executive Vice President, started his role in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed much about how the institution functions now and in the future. Working@Duke Editor Leanora Minai talked recently with Ennis about some of the changes, including the future of remote...

today.duke.edu

Comments / 0

Related
duke.edu

Celebrating Staff and Faculty Career Milestones at Duke

At the heart of Duke’s world class university and health system are the roughly 43,100 members of its staff and faculty. Their commitment to Duke’s values and missions keep the institution pushing forward. That’s why, each year, Duke celebrates employees who are reaching career milestones of 10, 15, 20 and...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

The Modeling Data Behind Duke's COVID Response Plan

Midway through the fall semester, Duke has seen zero COVID transmissions traced back to the classroom. This is a result of a COVID response plan that in several ways distinguished itself from those at other universities: Masks in the classroom, full vaccination of faculty, staff and students, and heavy surveillance testing and quick turnaround of results.
COLLEGES
mit.edu

Shaping the future of work

If you had told MIT professor Tom Kochan 10 years ago that teaching online courses would forever change his outlook on education, he’d have said, “I don’t think so.”. Today, Kochan has come around entirely to the power of thoughtfully constructed online learning experiences after spending six years creating and refining successive iterations of Shaping the Work of the Future, an MITx course that has influenced not only a global audience of tens of thousands of enrollees, but also changed Kochan’s approach to teaching residential courses for MIT Sloan School of Management MBA students. “I’ve learned so much about how to teach to a larger audience, and to learn from them, as they contribute to the discussions and respond to the materials, and how they share their own experiences in the workforces,” he says.
EDUCATION
duke.edu

New RiDE Project Aims to Help Prepare PhD Students for Careers Outside Academia

DURHAM, N.C. – As more businesses, governments and nonprofits seek employees with advanced expertise in energy, sustainability and other in-demand environmental fields, many Nicholas School doctoral graduates are opting to pursue careers outside academia. Once there, however, they sometimes find that some of the skills most essential to their success...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#Evp Daniel Ennis
duke.edu

The First Nail Is Struck: Work Begins on New Duke Health Habitat House

There’s only one wall raised so far, but the sight of that one wall and of her Duke Health co-workers helping construct it sent Krystal Weston into excitement. “Wow! the first wall is already up? That’s amazing,” Weston said Thursday, on the first day of work on the new Duke Health-sponsored Durham Habitat for Humanity house that soon will be home to Weston and her family. Weston is a clinical tech at Duke Raleigh Hospital.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Explore Shared Interests Through Intellectual Community Planning Grants

The Provost’s Office is once again offering support to Duke faculty who are interested in convening a group of colleagues to begin or test a new collaboration around a shared intellectual interest. Project funds ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 will be awarded for use during the 2022 calendar year. Recipients...
EDUCATION
WebProNews

Braintrust CEO: Fully Distributed Is the Future, Not Hybrid Work

Hybrid workflows may be the talk of the day, but Braintrust CEO Adam Jackson says distributed work is the direction companies should be going. Companies around the world are embracing hybrid workflows. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, companies of all sizes and across industries sent their employees home to work remotely. Many companies saw measurable benefits from remote work, including reduced real estate costs, happier employees and improved quality of life.
BUSINESS
duke.edu

374Water, A North Carolina Innovator, Hosts U.S. Congressman David Price

From left to right: Henri Gavin of Duke University, Israel Abitbol of 374Water, Representative David Price (NC-04), Marc Deshusses of 374Water and Justin Sosne of UK Consul Office for North Carolina in front of 374Water’s industrial scale pilot system “Nix 1”. DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 /...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
duke.edu

How to Maximize Your Hybrid Remote Work Arrangement

For Marley Johnson and her team at Duke Health & Well-Being, a hybrid remote arrangement wasn’t feasible without carefully thinking through how their setup would fit around planning events and programs for the three programs under their umbrella — Duke Integrative Medicine, the Duke Health and Fitness Center and the Duke Lifestyle and Weight Management Center.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy