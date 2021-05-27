Cancel
Politics

Ron DeSantis Wants to Be the New Conductor of the GOP Crazy Train

By Molly Jong-Fast
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 13 days ago
Republicans didn’t just lose the House, the Senate and the presidency—they lost what was left of their damn minds. In the race to pass the most extreme and least constitutional new laws, Florida’s Baby Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, just might be conducting the crazy train. Start with the law DeSantis...

Related
Florida StateAustralian News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs two bills

Florida [US], June 9 (ANI): Accusing China of waging a campaign to steal Florida secrets, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the US state, signed two bills that seek to tackle espionage and prevent foreign adversaries from stealing intellectual property. "All we are doing today is saying enough is enough," DeSantis said....
Books & Literaturefloridapolitics.com

When does Ron DeSantis author his next book?

The Republican could capitalize on his newfound stardom by writing a second book. A decade ago, before he was even a congressman, Gov. Ron DeSantis published a book. The book was aimed at countering the book former President Barack Obama released in the mid-1990s, “Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance,” and it had a similarly long-winded title.
College Sportsecbpublishing.com

Governor Ron DeSantis signs Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

On Tuesday, June 1, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1028 creating the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” and preserving fair opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their strength, skills, and abilities in athletic competition. The bill specifies that an athletic team or sport that is designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex, based on the student’s biological sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate at the time of birth. The bill applies the requirements to interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public secondary school, high school, public college, or university institution. The bill provides civil remedies for those who suffer harm by violations of the section of law.
Miami, FLPOLITICO

DeSantis joins GOP base in attacking China

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday railed against the Chinese government and the possible origins of Covid-19, playing on issues at the forefront of the conservative base. DeSantis lashed out at China during an event Monday in Miami, where he signed into law a measure targeting undue foreign...
Politicsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Ron DeSantis Signs Bills Cracking Down on China

Bills ban Confucius Institutes, target intellectual property theft. Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R.) signed two bills Monday cracking down on Chinese influence in the state’s businesses and schools. One of the bills addresses the influence of foreign adversaries by upping penalties for corporate espionage conducted on behalf of foreign regimes...
Miami, FLwflx.com

Foreign influence bills get Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature

Florida’s governor signed two bills Monday he said would help the state battle foreign influence from nations like China. While in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave final approval to HB 7017 and HB 1523. The first policy adds transparency, requiring higher education to disclose foreign gifts of $50,000 or more...
Florida StateNew York Post

Trump eyeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as possible 2024 running mate

Former President Donald Trump revealed Monday he would consider ditching Mike Pence for Florida’s tough Gov. Ron DeSantis as his 2024 presidential election running mate. “Sure I would … I would certainly consider Ron,” Trump, 74, told Fox Business‘ Stuart Varney in a phone interview Monday. “I was at the...
Miami, FLFirst Coast News

Gov. Ron DeSantis blames China for 'cover-up' of COVID-19 origins

MIAMI — In a news conference Monday decrying Chinese espionage and the theft of trade secrets by members of the Communist Party of China, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed China for trying to "cover up the origins of COVID-19." "It's pretty clear that this was a virus that almost assuredly...
Public Healthpalmerreport.com

Ron DeSantis’ whistleblower problem just got even worse for him

After a Florida government employee named Rebekah Jones exposed the fact that Governor Ron DeSantis and his cronies were presenting COVID-related data to the public in an intentionally misleading way, DeSantis’ allies had her fired and then had the police raid her home while she and her family were in it. Since that time, the right wing propaganda machine has done its best to accuse Jones of making the whole thing up. But now the State of Florida itself is saying something very different.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Georgia governor Brian Kemp faces sustained boos at GOP convention after refusing to overturn election results for Trump

Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp was greeted with a chorus of boos when he took the stage at the state's Republican convention, evidence that conservative voters still have not forgiven him for not overturning the 2020 election result in favour of Donald Trump. Maya Prabhu, a reporter with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reported that Mr Kemp spoke for 30 seconds before the jeers died down enough for the press to hear him. Despite their disdain, she reported that the crowd did cheer when Mr Kemp bragged that Georgia was the first state to reopen during the pandemic. Mr Kemp called for...