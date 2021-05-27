Ron DeSantis Wants to Be the New Conductor of the GOP Crazy Train

On Tuesday, June 1, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 1028 creating the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” and preserving fair opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their strength, skills, and abilities in athletic competition. The bill specifies that an athletic team or sport that is designated for females, women, or girls may not be open to students of the male sex, based on the student’s biological sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate at the time of birth. The bill applies the requirements to interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public secondary school, high school, public college, or university institution. The bill provides civil remedies for those who suffer harm by violations of the section of law.