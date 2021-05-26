3 Actionable Tips To Find Inspiration In Your Daily Life, From A Meditation Teacher

Starting a healthy routine can be tough, especially when you look in the mirror and think: That’s what I have to work with here? Really?! Starting to eat healthy – or starting a new workout routine – begins with a dedication to doing what’s best for your body. That starts with loving the body – and the self – you’ve got. “Sometimes I think people try to insert self-love practices into a lifestyle where they’re generally not loving themselves,” said Scott Daniels, owner of The Center, a wellness hub just outside Eau Claire. “It can become a balancing act of trying to get enough self-affirming things to outweigh self-negating things. That perspective and approach doesn’t tend to work very well.” So when evaluating your health routines and habits, also consider the way you’re viewing yourself. “Ultimately, self-love practices benefit everyone,” Daniels said, “but they start with valuing our own hearts and being true to ourselves.” Here are five tips from the wellness hub on how to make self-love a regular practice in your daily routine.