Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

3 Actionable Tips To Find Inspiration In Your Daily Life, From A Meditation Teacher

By SPONSORED BY Fitbit
MindBodyGreen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We'll go ahead and assume that you already follow some version of a wellness practice. That's why we're teaming up with Fitbit to bring you three special episodes of the mindbodygreen podcast to celebrate the idea of "taking the next step" when it comes to your routine—not a complete transformation but simple, sustainable changes that enhance your daily regimen. In the third and final episode of the series, we spoke to meditation teacher, bestselling author, and mbg class instructor Light Watkins.

www.mindbodygreen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Inspiration#Google Podcasts#Wellness#Important People#Social Class#Mbg Founder Co Ceo#The Mindbodygreen Podcast#Meditation Teacher#Class Instructor Light#Fulfillment#Editors#General Guidance#Authenticity#Feeling#Guidelines#Daily Doses#Cherish#Retreat#Multiple Voices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Google
Related
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Tips For Building a Daily Meditation Practice

Building a daily meditation practice can be difficult, but it is possible with the right motivation and guidance. Meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries. It's been touted as a cure-all, hailed by people from all walks of life.
Yoganorthernvirginiamag.com

5 alternative meditation practices to unwind your mind

From ASMR to coloring, ease your stress and mind with these relaxing options. Meditation is a revered mindfulness activity, bringing peace and calm to its practitioners for millennia; it’s especially helpful right now, when we’ve been through an unbelievably challenging year and a half. But mantras and conscious breathing are not the only ways to center yourself. Here are five other ways to unwind your mind. —Kelly Magyarics.
Healthsduptownnews.com

5 Tips By Athanasios Gomatos That Can Change Your Life

There are times in life when we are not in control of things. We think that we are the only ones suffering from all the bad things happening in life. But unless we focus on the improvement side and get expert advice on living life properly, we never enable ourselves to grow. Many people in this world overcome challenges and changed the lives of people around them. Athanasios Gomatos is a Life Coach who has helped people take control of their lives; keep reading to find 5 of his best tips.
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

5 Tips To Integrate Self-Love Practices Into Your Daily Routine

Starting a healthy routine can be tough, especially when you look in the mirror and think: That’s what I have to work with here? Really?! Starting to eat healthy – or starting a new workout routine – begins with a dedication to doing what’s best for your body. That starts with loving the body – and the self – you’ve got. “Sometimes I think people try to insert self-love practices into a lifestyle where they’re generally not loving themselves,” said Scott Daniels, owner of The Center, a wellness hub just outside Eau Claire. “It can become a balancing act of trying to get enough self-affirming things to outweigh self-negating things. That perspective and approach doesn’t tend to work very well.” So when evaluating your health routines and habits, also consider the way you’re viewing yourself. “Ultimately, self-love practices benefit everyone,” Daniels said, “but they start with valuing our own hearts and being true to ourselves.” Here are five tips from the wellness hub on how to make self-love a regular practice in your daily routine.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Finding Your “Squad” Can Be Life-Changing

I spent the first 25 years of my professional life at the same company. I literally grew up there and feel confident saying that I never would’ve thrived in my personal or professional life without my “squad.”. My squad was a group of women that I humbly nicknamed the “Wonder...
Yogaocmomblog.com

Five ways to improve your meditation

Meditation is something anyone can try, enjoying the benefits it can bring. While in its essence it is not a complicated practice to understand or carry out, it can be tricky to maintain that focus of attention and beginners often find their minds begin to wander. That is to be expected and it is important to be kind to yourself, recognize and accept your focus was momentarily lost and continue with the practice.
YogaAlbany Herald

Have a minute? Try a mindful breathing meditation to improve your day

Are you feeling frazzled? That's relatable. These days, stress and anxiety are soaring across the globe. If you have a minute to spare, you can tweak the course of your day with a quick mindfulness practice. In recent years, studies have shown that mindfulness -- a group of practices designed...
YogaGreatist

Getting Your Qigong On: Your Guide to Qigong Meditation

Meditation is all about creating calm, but choosing a technique can be overwhelming AF. From yoga to mindful meditation, how do you even begin to narrow down what’s right for you?. If you’re looking for a meditative practice to get your body and mind in check, qigong meditation may help...
YogaWrcbtv.com

Meditative Painting to Heal Your Life

Originally Posted On: Healing With Creative Meditation – Echo Recovery. Meditation has become more and more popular over the years. People have started to take a closer look at themselves and how to better themselves mentally as our world progresses. Unfortunately, as we advance in technology and our information systems...
YogaNPR

How To Control (And Even Use) Your Anger — With Meditation

Anger can be caustic: harming our bodies, compromising our judgement, inflaming public discourse. But Rod Owens — a lama in the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism — explains that, if we learn to harness the feeling, anger can become a powerful and transformative teacher. "I have had to learn to...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Turn Up Your Zen With An At-Home Meditation Room

Without hesitation, CeCe Wilck-Hays knows which room in her Southlake home is her favorite. Whenever the Trinity Broadcasting Network producer needs a recharge, she heads to her “sanctuary”—a small, crystal-filled space where she can practice yoga, read, or meditate. “All I have to do is walk through the door and...
YogaYoga Journal

These 5 Prompts Will Inspire Your Home Practice—And Make You a Better Teacher

There are so many invaluable tools to support your work as a yoga teacher, but the most indispensable influence on your teaching is your home practice. While dedicated study, continuing education, and mentorship all serve to elevate your craft, it’s your personal practice that deepens it. Simply put: Your home practice is where you cultivate a relationship with the teacher within.
Educationthepublicdiscourse.com

To Find Your Life’s Mission, Follow Your Questions

Today is your graduation, an august ceremony in which you will be awarded your high school diploma. You have worked hard and learned much under particularly difficult circumstances this year, and so we justly memorialize all of your labors today. But this day is also a commencement—a beginning—bringing into existence that next stage of your life, one that all of us here are eager to watch you embark upon. It is a deep honor to be among those who are sending you off today, on to the rest of your life.
GreeceThrive Global

5 Top Tips to Ignite Your Dreams from a Dream Career and Life Coach

One of the most rewarding things to do as a coach is to help people work towards meaningful dreams. To me, meaningful dreams align with your purpose and help you live your full potential. During this pandemic, most people have been living one day at a time but I believe...
YogaPsych Centra

A Primer on Present Moment Awareness

Sounds complex, but meditation is like peripheral vision: Focusing not on what’s before you, but what’s alongside your daily activity. It’s a practice that’s embedded in cultures from India, to Indigenous America. It’s integral to devout practitioners of Buddhism, most religions, yoga, and martial arts worldwide and has been for thousands of years.
ShoppingThe Hill

Double your daily productivity with these discounted courses on life hacks

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Many people are accustomed to juggling a bunch of tasks on a daily basis, especially with so many of us learning and working from home lately. Occasionally, even the most organized person can become overwhelmed by everything on their plate, but there are paths toward maximizing each moment.
ReligionPosted by
Daily Herald

Look to your skills, hobbies to find your purpose in life

"The Lord will fulfill his purpose for me ..." June is my birthday month. Each year as the month rolls around, I like to look at any new things I may have learned over the past year, any new people I've met and what new pieces of my destiny God may be revealing to me through these occurrences.
Yogawomenlovetech.com

5 Free Meditation Apps That Will Ease Your Anxiety

If you suffer from poor mental health and sleep disorder then check out these meditation apps to. From Headspace to Happy Not Perfect see what works best for you. Workplace mindfulness expert Juliet Adams gave this advice on picking the best meditation app for you. “My top tip would be...
JobsTimes-Leader

Methods and tips for taking successful action

Whenever Lynnda came home from work upset or frustrated she would share her problems and frustrations. Early in our marriage, I assumed she was looking for a solution and wanted my help. I was wrong. I finally understood she wasn’t looking for a solution or help. All Lynnda wanted was for me to listen. She needed to vent her frustrations. Voicing the problem gave her clarity and she was able to decide on a course of action.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

FROM THE BIRD'S NEST: Writing the story of your life

I need to make a confession: I am an “Input” addict. When I took the famous StrengthsFinder assessment test years ago, it came as no surprise one of my Top 5 “strengths” was Input. A person with a strength of Input is always reading, listening, and learning. (Unfortunately, having an Input strength doesn’t necessarily make one smart.)