Embracing the Beauty of East Beach in Santa Barbara

East Beach Santa Barbara Nikola Knezevic/ Unsplash

Summer season is approaching and has started already with lots of sunshine and lovely beach weather days. In case you are still wondering where to spend your vacation days think about coming down to Santa Barbara. A city that has everything to offer you wish to have on your holidays.

For beach lovers and sun tanning specialists East Beach is the perfect place to relax, embrace the sun and play in the gentle waves of the ocean. It is the go-to beach for tourists and has several hotels bordering the coast for a reason. It is the prettiest one. It is long and sandy. The soft sand is perfect for gentle walks along the water and families playing in the sand. A park with lots of trees offering shade in the hotter months is bordering the beach and is the perfect place for relaxation after too many hours in the sun.

The beach has plenty of amenities to offer for sports enthusiasts and beach lovers alike. With volleyball courts in the sand, a playground for children, and a place to race around with your bike or rollerblades. Next to sunbathing and swimming one can also try the new sport of stand-up paddleboarding that is slowly but surely taking over the water sports world. For beginners, I suggest choosing a day with calm water since waves can be a bit tricky in the beginning when learning how to stand on the board.

A restaurant is located right on the beach. Restrooms and showers are available and in reach. Picnic tables are there for everyone who wants to spend the day on the beach and organize a casual picnic.

Unfortunately for dog lovers and pet owners, dogs are not allowed on East Beach.

Artists often display their latest artwork on the beach and drumming sessions can be experienced on Saturday afternoons. An Occasional soccer game can be watched on Sundays and throughout the year several beach volleyball tournaments are organized on East Beach.

