A Reason for Customers to Come Back — making a sale is exciting! Once a customer buys from you, you want to make sure you have a plan for repeat business as well. It’s actually easier and less expensive to serve existing customers than it is to acquire a new one. I’m a big fan of offering a subscription of some kind to keep customers coming back and to build recurring revenue into your business. If you’re not ready to put together a subscription or continuity offer yet, start by having a strong email nurture sequence in place to help nurture and invite customers to come back and buy from you again.