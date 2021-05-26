Leaked 'Dune' Plot Details Confirm 'Abrupt' Ending Concerns

When it was announced late last year that WarnerMedia was going to release all 2021 Warner Bros. films on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, one of the biggest names that spoke out against the move was “Dune” filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve. This led to reports that the film might be an exception to the rule because Legendary Entertainment was unhappy with the idea that the new franchise film might be a box office casualty because of the hybrid release. Well, regardless of behind-the-scenes studio friction, it appears “Dune” is still destined for a HBO Max/theatrical release later this year.