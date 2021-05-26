Leaked 'Dune' Plot Details Confirm 'Abrupt' Ending Concerns
While a source spills the so-called 'abrupt' ending which he/she saw during a screen test, it is widely believed that Denis Villeneuve has filmed two versions of the movie. AceShowbiz - Potential "Dune" audience may need to be prepared for a major letdown when they watch the movie this coming fall. A lucky fan, who got to watch the film earlier during a test screening, has detailed scenes of the upcoming pic, confirming speculation about the concerningly "abrupt" ending.www.aceshowbiz.com