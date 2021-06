President Joe Biden signaled an openness to swapping cybercriminals with Russia ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. "Yes, I'm open to, if there's crimes committed against Russia that, in fact, people committing those crimes are being harbored in the United States, I'm committed to holding them accountable. I was told as I was flying here that he said that. I think that's potentially a good sign of progress," Biden said at a post-G-7 summit press conference in the United Kingdom on Sunday.