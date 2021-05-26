Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Rob Roberts: Government moves to close ‘loophole’ preventing disgraced Tory MP from facing recall petition

By Adam Forrest
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuQtX_0aBiDkeV00

The government will move to close a loophole which currently prevents constituents of disgraced Conservative MP Rob Roberts from forcing a by-election.

Mr Roberts faces a six-week suspension from parliament after a House of Commons watchdog found he had made “repeated and unwanted sexual advances” towards his employee in breach of sexual misconduct rules.

However, because the punishment was recommended by the Independent Expert Panel (IEP), rather than a Commons committee he is set to escape a recall petition, even if MPs back his suspension.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg will invite the “relevant bodies” to consider whether the laws need to be changed to enable the recall process to be triggered in such cases, the government has said.

Cabinet minister Grants Schapps shared his support for changes needed to close the loophole. “Although it’s a decision for the House of Commons, I rather agree that this loophole does need to be closed,” the transport secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Shapps added: “This has gone through a new independent process and doesn’t have the same rules about the so-called recall process which is where constituents can essentially call for an election.”

The Tory party has suspended the whip from the Deyln MP, so he will sit as an independent for the meantime.

Labour has called for Mr Roberts to “resign immediately” and attacked the “technicality” which allowed him to avoid a recall petition.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of Commons’ Committee on Standards, said: “I think it would be entirely dishonourable for a member to exploit that loophole and I think the government has to close it as a matter of urgency.”

But it is unclear whether potential changes will happen anytime soon. Mr Rees-Mogg will ask the relevant Commons bodies to consider whether they could be made “in future”.

A government spokesperson said: “A case of this severity highlights the need to look again at whether the process is striking the right balance between protecting the confidentiality of complainants and ensuring consistency with other types of conduct cases.

“The central aim of the independent complaints and grievance scheme is to help improve the working culture of parliament and it will need to continue to evolve and improve over time.”

The spokesman added: “The leader of the house will invite the relevant bodies to consider whether any changes could be made in future to the process to enable recall to be triggered.”

MPs will now decide whether they will back the IEP’s recommended six-week sanction.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Chris Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Parliament#Labour#Cabinet Secretary#Election#Misconduct Cases#The House Of Commons#Bbc Radio 4#Iep#Mr Roberts#Commons Watchdog#Constituents#Sexual Misconduct Rules#Mr Rees Mogg#Laws#Recall#Breach#Mr Shapps#Conduct Cases#Complainants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsBBC

MP Rob Roberts' return to Commons 'worrying staff'

Staff are worried about the return of Rob Roberts to the House of Commons, a senior Labour MP has said. The Delyn MP was suspended from Parliament after a panel found he sexually harassed an employee. He is expected back in about a month's time. Thangam Debbonaire said he showed...
PoliticsBBC

Rob Roberts: Second UK minister calls on MP to resign

A second senior UK minister has urged Delyn MP Rob Roberts to resign his seat and trigger a by-election. The call, by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, follows the MP's six week suspension for sexual misconduct. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg as well as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have also said...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Disgraced Tory who Boris Johnson gave House of Lords seat against official advice donates £500k to party

A scandal-hit banker gifted the Tories half a million pounds after Boris Johnson gave him a seat in the House of Lords against official advice, it has emerged.Three days after he was introduced in the Lords as a Tory peer Peter Cruddas handed £500,000 to Conservative central office, according to newly released Electoral Commission records.Lord Cruddas, a former Tory treasurer, had been subject to objections from the Lords sleaze watchdog because of his role in a previous cash-for-access scandal.In 2012 had stepped down from the role after the Sunday Times alleged that he had offered undercover reporters access to then...
Sex CrimesBBC

Rob Roberts: Intern propositioned by MP considers complaining

A former parliamentary intern has said she would make an independent complaint about MP Rob Roberts if he does not resign. In texts seen by BBC Wales last year he invited her to "fool around". A separate sexual misconduct complaint made by the Delyn MP's male former senior parliamentary assistant...
Politicsleighjournal.co.uk

Labour calls for investigation into Gove over Cabinet Office unit

Labour has called for the Government’s ethics watchdog to investigate whether Michael Gove has broken the ministerial code and misled Parliament. The party’s deputy leader and shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Angela Rayner has written to Boris Johnson demanding that Lord Geidt, the adviser on ministers’ interests, investigate a unit known as the Clearing House, based in the Cabinet Office, which handles Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.
Politicskentlive.news

Government giving contract to friend of Cummings was unlawful says court

A Government decision to award a contract to a company whose bosses were friends of adviser Dominic Cummings was unlawful, a High Court judge has ruled. Campaigners took legal action against the Cabinet Office over the decision to pay more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money to market research firm Public First, following the start of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020, and questioned the involvement of Mr Cummings.
PoliticsBBC

PMQs: May and Johnson on Hillsborough deaths prosecutions

The family of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster have been “cruelly denied” justice, Theresa May has told MPs. The former prime minister called on her successor to “urgently look at the ramifications” of a trial, which collapsed over evidence that had previously been submitted to a public inquiry. Boris...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson falsely claiming not to have realised Brexit damage to Northern Ireland, senior Tory says

Boris Johnson is falsely claiming not to have realised the damage his Brexit deal would inflict on Northern Ireland, a senior Tory says.Gavin Barwell, Theresa May’s chief of staff, said the prime minister had “perfectly well understood” the impact of trade checks in the Irish Sea – and the EU would not believe the claim now that it was “underestimated”.“He and David Frost [the chief negotiator] are intelligent people,” Lord Barwell said, ahead of crisis talks with the EU.“I find it inconceivable that they didn’t understand what they were signing up to. They would have been advised very clearly...
TravelThe Independent

Inside Politics: Labour attacks Tory government over travel rule ‘chaos’

Sometimes even winners can lose out. Three planeloads of Chelsea supporters – who have just come back from their Champions League final win in Portugal – have been ordered to self-isolate for 10 days. But it’s the least of the travel havoc at the moment. Tourism chiefs, aviation bosses and holidaymakers are incandescent with rage at the government for taking Portugal off the green list, and turning seven countries from amber to red. Boris Johnson’s government is facing questions on competence once again – with Labour accusing ministers of causing “chaos”.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Tory rebels expect to defeat government on overseas aid cuts

Conservative MPs mounting a rebellion against aid cuts will gather enough names over the coming days to defeat the government, the Guardian understands, as key figures including Theresa May joined the revolt. Thirty Tory MPs now plan to sign an amendment to the Advanced Research and Invention Agency bill, which...
Public HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21

Boris Johnson faces growing pressure from Tory MPs to push ahead with unlocking on June 21, as scientists remain split on whether they believe it should be delayed. Senior Conservatives warned that unless the data on the Delta variant of coronavirus - the renamed strain previously known as the Indian strain - worsened significantly, it would be hard to justify postponing the final step in the roadmap out of restrictions.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Charities call on Tory MP to resign over ‘extremist’ remarks about Travellers

Conservative MP has been urged to resign over “extremist” remarks he made about Travellers in a Commons committee – with leading charities accusing him of “hate speech”.Lee Anderson suggested some of the Travellers seen in his Ashfield constituency were thieves who would steal “your lawnmower and half of your tools” during a debate on Thursday.The Tory MP said: “The Gypsy encampments that we are talking about in places such as Ashfield are not the traditional, old-fashioned Gypsies sat there playing the mandolin, flogging lucky heather and telling fortunes.“The Travellers I am talking about are more likely to be seen leaving...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Government backs call to raise legal age of marriage in England and Wales to 18

The minimum legal age of marriage is set to rise to 18 in England and Wales after minsters signalled their support for the landmark reform.At the moment 16 and 17-year-olds can marry with their parents’ consent. But campaigners warn some teenagers are being coerced into marrying too young.Now the government has said it backs moves to protect them from what the former chancellor Sajid Javid described as “child abuse”.A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said: “The government supports raising the legal age for marriage to protect vulnerable children and will outline its next steps in due...
Politicsdnyuz.com

Parliament slams Oxford profs: ‘Useless bunch’ driven by ‘wokeness’

More than 150 Oxford University academics are refusing to teach unless a statue of a controversial British colonial leader is removed — getting them ripped in Parliament as a “useless bunch” driven by “wokeness.”. The lecturers signed a “statement of a boycott of Oriel College” over the decision to keep...
Minoritiesbbcgossip.com

Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of failure of leadership in anti-racism row

Labour leader says Southgate has shown how to be a leader. ‘Johnson didn’t have the courage to stand by the England team’. Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of a lack of courage over his reluctance to condemn fans who boo England’s players for taking the knee and has told the prime minister that his “failure of leadership” undermined the team’s chances of success at Euro 2020.
Coronavirustrends1news.com

Theresa May Beats Boris Johnson Over Traffic Light System

Theresa May harassed Boris Johnson today over his traffic light system, mocking the Prime Minister and saying ‘Global Britain’ is currently ‘closed for business’. Johnson’s predecessor in issue 10 said the government’s coverage of international travel is “mixed,” while the red, orange and green rating system is “chaotic.”. She accused...
Public Healthteletrader.com

UK's June 21 reopening highly unlikely - official

British Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy (pictured) remarked on Friday it is "highly unlikely" the United Kingdom will lift all the restrictions imposed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on June 21. "I think, if we proceed too fast, if the government can't get control of the new variant...
Coronavirusbitchute.com

OpinionatedHuman

Tests are inaccurate and they are not free. Taxpayer (you) funded!. UK government ministers argue about what to do regarding media covering the inflated covid death figures. Secret Footage of UK Government Minister practicing lockdown speech ;) Apr 16, 2021. Big boxing fight prediction. Mar 26, 2021. Boris Johnson let...