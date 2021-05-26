CSU’s School of Music launches Master of Arts program in Music Therapy

Cleveland State School of Music/Facebook

Cleveland State University’s School of Music has launched a new Master of Arts program in Music Therapy, which makes CSU the first and only college in Northeast Ohio offering the program. Enrollment will begin this fall.

This program offers the opportunity for music therapy practitioners to nurture their careers and participate in a higher level of music therapy training. Music therapy has seen increased demand throughout the years, with research showing that it can improve memory, attention and cognitive function.

“The school is glad to be able to provide professional music therapists a master's degree program on the Cleveland State Campus to help with their careers,” said Heather Russell, Ph.D., director of the School of Music.

The program, which was accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music and the Higher Learning Commission, has been fully approved by the American Music Therapy Association

Dr. Russell added, “For over the past two years we have worked hard to secure faculty, align course offerings, and create capacity for this program and we greatly appreciate the support of CSU leadership."

CSU’s Master of Arts in Music Therapy offers pioneering music therapy training and interdisciplinary specialization in many areas, including health care administration, special education, health sciences, and mental health. Graduate students are expected to grow in advanced clinical and research skills within music therapy and other related fields.

“We are thrilled to announce this new degree program. CSU strives to be different by offering advanced degrees to serve professionals and our community,” said Allyson L. Robichaud, Ph.D., the college's Interim Dean.

To learn more about the program, visit https://class.csuohio.edu/music/mamusictherapy.