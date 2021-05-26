Denmark student hopes to enter world of communications
Tell me a little bit about you. “I am a member of the cross country team, an active member of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, Senior Class President, Editor in Chief of the yearbook, an older sister, and an avid reader. I love to be outdoors with my friends and family whether that means going on a hike, playing frisbee, or going on a walk. I enjoy running in my free time; I have completed one half marathon and I hope to participate in many more.www.forsythnews.com