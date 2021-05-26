Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Severe Thunderstorms Move Through CT

By NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong storms moved through Connecticut Wednesday night, bringing thunder, lightning and even hail to some areas. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Tolland, Litchfield and Windham counties at different periods in the night but have since expired. By this evening, there is a rising chance of showers and...

www.nbcconnecticut.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
Tolland, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Tornado#Strong Storms#Widespread Severe Weather#Rain#Damaging Winds#Highs#Lightning#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

NWS: Temperature could hit 80 in CT this week

Warm weather is headed for Connecticut this week, with several days expected to see temperatures surpass 80 degrees, according to current National Weather Service forecasts. Most of the week is expected to see days with temperatures in the high 70s and sunny skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the...
Posted by
i95 ROCK

A Taste of Summer Coming This Week to Connecticut

It's been a while since the temperatures got into the 80's, but this week it's a little sample of what's to come this summer. You know the old saying, "some like it hot", well if you're one of those people, this is the week you waited all winter for. According to the National Weather Service, the local Connecticut forecast is calling for temperatures to surpass 80 degrees, therefore giving us some of the warmest temperatures so far this spring.
Litchfield County, CTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LITCHFIELD COUNTY At 334 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Norfolk, or 11 miles northwest of Torrington, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Torrington, Norfolk, Winsted, Colebrook, South Norfolk, Mooreville, North Colebrook, Riverton, Kelly Corner, Mill Brook, Wrightville, Robertsville, Turkey Cobble, North Goshen, North Green, Newfield, West Norfolk, Grantville, Burrville and McClaveville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Windham County, CTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Windham STRONG THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dudley, or 17 miles south of Worcester, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Killingly, Webster, Southbridge, Burrillville, Oxford, Uxbridge, Charlton, Dudley, Glocester, Putnam, Thompson, Douglas, Woodstock and Pomfret.