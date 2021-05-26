Severe Thunderstorms Move Through CT

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LITCHFIELD COUNTY At 334 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Norfolk, or 11 miles northwest of Torrington, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Torrington, Norfolk, Winsted, Colebrook, South Norfolk, Mooreville, North Colebrook, Riverton, Kelly Corner, Mill Brook, Wrightville, Robertsville, Turkey Cobble, North Goshen, North Green, Newfield, West Norfolk, Grantville, Burrville and McClaveville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.