Provincetown, MA

Provincetown man charged in connection with Black Lives Matter dispute

capecodtimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVINCETOWN – A man charged in an altercation in September over Black Lives Matter writings on Commercial Street is due back in court next month for a pretrial hearing. Bo D. Johnson, 51, of Provincetown, is charged with assault and battery in connection with an incident in which he allegedly spit on a man who was writing "Black Lives Matter" in the street in chalk. He is due to appear in Orleans District Court on June 10 for a pretrial hearing.

